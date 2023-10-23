Riigikogu delegation in Angola for Inter-Parliamentary Union assembly

Representing Estonia, a four-member Riigikogu delegation is in Luanda, Angola this week to participate in the work of the 147th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Riigikogu delegation leader MP Maris Lauri (Reform) said that the representatives of IPU member states' national parliaments will consider how to make public institutions more effective, accountable and representative, as well as empower parliaments so they can better handle the complicated and interconnected geopolitical, economic and environmental crises currently facing the world, according to a press release.

Lauri added that the MPs also want to discuss resolving the Israel-Palestinian conflict and Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

All of the IPU's statutory bodies are scheduled to meet at the assembly this week, including the Governing Council, standing committees, the Committee on Human Rights and Democracy and the Committee on Middle East Questions as well as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young Parliamentarians.

The IPU's standing committees will present reports on their work to the assembly, and the assembly plenary will adopt the standing committee's resolutions, including a resolution on orphanage trafficking as well as the outcome document of the General Debate. The topic of the extraordinary debate will be announced Tuesday.

The 12+ group, which also includes Estonia, has likewise proposed discussing the situation in Israel.

On the final day of the assembly, the IPU is slated to elect a new president of the IPU — this time from the African geopolitical group. For the first time, four women stand as candidates for the union's top spot — Senegal's Adji Diarra Mergane Kanoute, Malawi's Catherine Gotani Hara, Tanzania's Tulia Ackson and Somalia's Marwa Abdibashir Hagi.

While in Luanda, the Riigikogu delegation also plans to meet with Honorary Consul of Estonia in Luanda Rui Miguel Tati. Estonia opened its honorary consulate in Angola this August.

Taking place in Luanda from October 23-27, the Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union will be attended by hundreds of MPs from parliaments across the world. The IPU Assembly focuses on parliamentary action for peace, justice and strong institutions as well as strengthening trust between people and governance structures, according to a press release.

The Riigikogu is being represented at the assembly by Estonian Inter-Parliamentary Union Group president Maris Lauri (Reform) and vice-presidents Helle-Moonika Helme (EKRE), Helmen Kütt (SDE) and Peeter Tali (Eesti 200).

Founded in 1889 and including 179 member states worldwide, the Inter-Parliamentary Union is the oldest and largest global organization of national parliaments. From 1921 through 1940, Estonia was a member of the IPU; following decades of occupation, it restored its membership in the organization after reestablishing its independence in 1991.

The Bahamas are set to join the IPU as its 180th member state.

--

