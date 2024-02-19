Hussar in Germany to discuss closer cooperation and open honorary consulate

On Monday, Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) begins an official visit to Germany. During the visit, Hussar will meet with senior members of the German parliament, take part in an economic round table, and open an Estonian honorary consulate in Munich.

Hussar describes Germany as the largest economy in Europe, one of the most influential Member States of the European Union, and an important ally in the NATO, with whom Estonia has a close cooperation in several fields. He added that he is looking forward to discussing the future cooperation of the two countries' parliaments, but also economic and defense cooperation, as well as continued support for Ukraine.

In Berlin on Monday, Hussar will meet President of the Bundestag Bärbel Bas and President of the Bundesrat Manuela Schwesig. He will speak at a seminar for honorary consuls of Estonia, where the topics mainly concern economic diplomacy and promoting Estonian culture in Germany.

In the evening, the Estonian Embassy will hold a reception to celebrate the 106th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia, where during which, Hussar will award citizen diplomacy diplomas and also deliver a speech.

On Tuesday, Hussar is taking part at a round table organized by the Bavarian Industry Association in Munich, where he will discuss topics ranging from development of economic relations between Estonia and Germany to energy, green transition, and defense industry with entrepreneurs. Hussar will also meet the President of the Bavarian State Parliament Ilse Aigner and Bavarian State Minister for European and International Affairs Eric Beißwenger. The visit will conclude with the opening of an Estonian honorary consulate in Munich and a meeting with the local Estonian community.

Hussar will be accompanied on his visit by Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Marko Mihkelson (Reform) and the Chair of the Riigikogu's Estonia-Germany Parliamentary Friendship Group Andres Sutt (Reform).

