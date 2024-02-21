X

Estonia opens honorary consulate in Munich

News
Estonia's honary consulate in Munich was opened on February 20, 2024.
Source: Erik Peinar / Chancellery of the Riigikogu
News

Estonia's honorary consulate in Munich was officially opened by President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) during a visit to Germany on Tuesday.

Hussar said honorary consuls are important members of the Estonian diplomatic family and valuable partners in promoting Estonia across the world.

"The contribution of honorary consuls in supporting the citizens of Estonia abroad, in introducing our culture and in implementing business diplomacy is also remarkable," he added.

Andreas Obereder is the Honorary Consul of Estonia in Munich. Estonia also has an honorary consul on Bonn, Kiel, Schwerin, Bremen, Frankfurt, Leipzig and Heidelberg.

During his visit Hussar also met with President of the Bavarian State Parliament Ilse Aigner and Bavarian State Minister for European and International Affairs Eric Beißwenger.

On Monday, he participated in the seminar for honorary consuls in Berlin and gave a speech at the reception celebrating the 106th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia.

He also had meetings with the President of the Bundestag Bärbel Bas and the President of the Bundesrat Manuela Schwesig, with whom further support to Ukraine was discussed as a key issue.

It was also pointed out at the meetings that it was necessary to strengthen Europe's defense by increasing defense spending and raising the production capacity of the defense industry.

Editor: Helen Wright

