Estonia opens honorary consulate in Klaipeda

Undersecretary for Legal and Consular Affairs Erki Kodar of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs opened Estonia's Honorary Consulate in Klaipeda, Lithuania on Monday.

Estonia's new honorary consul in Klaipeda is Arnoldas Sileika, director general of Western Shipyard, part of the BLRT Group, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

"Appointing an honorary consul and reopening the consulate will make it possible to enhance our bilateral cooperation in economy, entrepreneurship as well as education," Kodar said. "It will also allow us to provide consular assistance to Estonian citizens in Western Lithuania more efficiently."

The consular region of the new honorary consul will include Klaipeda, Telsiai and Taurage Counties. The Klaipeda region is also sisters with the Estonian city of Maardu.

Estonia is represented by a total of three honorary consuls in Lithuania — in Klaipeda, Siauliai and Kaunas. It also operates an embassy in the capital city of Vilnius.

Estonia opened a consulate in Klaipeda, Lithuania on Monday. Nov. 18, 2019. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr

-

