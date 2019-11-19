ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia opens honorary consulate in Klaipeda ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Estonia opened a consulate in Klaipeda, Lithuania on Monday. Nov. 18, 2019.
Estonia opened a consulate in Klaipeda, Lithuania on Monday. Nov. 18, 2019. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr
News

Undersecretary for Legal and Consular Affairs Erki Kodar of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs opened Estonia's Honorary Consulate in Klaipeda, Lithuania on Monday.

Estonia's new honorary consul in Klaipeda is Arnoldas Sileika, director general of Western Shipyard, part of the BLRT Group, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

"Appointing an honorary consul and reopening the consulate will make it possible to enhance our bilateral cooperation in economy, entrepreneurship as well as education," Kodar said. "It will also allow us to provide consular assistance to Estonian citizens in Western Lithuania more efficiently."

The consular region of the new honorary consul will include Klaipeda, Telsiai and Taurage Counties. The Klaipeda region is also sisters with the Estonian city of Maardu.

Estonia is represented by a total of three honorary consuls in Lithuania — in Klaipeda, Siauliai and Kaunas. It also operates an embassy in the capital city of Vilnius.

Estonia opened a consulate in Klaipeda, Lithuania on Monday. Nov. 18, 2019. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairslithuaniaconsulateshonorary consuls
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:21

Estonia opens honorary consulate in Klaipeda

12:01

PÖFF film festival brings hundreds of international movies to Tallinn

11:44

194 customers linked to SEB money laundering suspicion, most from Estonia

11:16

Debate over basic school exams legislation reaches impasse

10:49

Bank of Estonia: Pension reform to increase pressure to hike taxes later

10:34

Estonia 200 leader: Threats should be discussed in public

10:06

Russia will sign border treaty if Estonia gives up territorial claims

09:30

Jaak Madison: E-voting reform and constitutional infringement

09:04

Police identify people threatening Kaja Kallas

08:27

NATO will discuss strengthening Estonia's air defense

18.11

Elron conducts first test run to Turba

18.11

Swedbank misdemeanor proceedings terminated in favor of criminal ones

18.11

SDE chair: Forming committee won't get Ratas out of assessing minister

18.11

Ministry official: Finland still part of Rail Baltica project

18.11

What the papers say: Reform's stalling tactics and workers' rights

18.11

People's Unity Party (RÜE) to close shop and continue as a foundation

18.11

Paper: Listeria scandal hitting supermarket fish sales

18.11

Riigikogu committee to hear Helme first in Prosecutor's Office bias matter

18.11

Coop Pank IPO subscription period begins Monday

18.11

Language inspectorate: Who responsible for poor Estonian in service sector?

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: