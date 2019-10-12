ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonia reopens honorary consulate in Bordeaux, France

Estonia opens honorary consulate in Bordeaux.
Estonia opens honorary consulate in Bordeaux. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
On Friday an honorary Estonian consulate was reopened in Bordeaux, France to enable better business links with the region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine.

Jacques de Galzain has became Estonia's new honorary consul in Bordeaux, France.

Andre Pung, the Director of the Western Europe Division at the Department for European Affairs of the Foreign Ministry, presented Jacques de Galzain with the honorary consul patent today. His consular region will cover Nouvelle-Aquitaine.

The new honorary consul and the reopening of the honorary consulate makes it possible to further deepen cooperation between Estonia and the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, and boost business and cultural relations. It also enables Estonia to provide better consular services to Estonian citizens.

Estonia's new honorary consul Jacques de Galzain is an auditor and a partner at Grant Thornton and the director of its Bordeaux office.

Pung thanked Estonia's former honorary consul in Bordeaux, Christian de Barillon, for his long and excellent work and presented him with the Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana, 4th Class, issued by the decision of the President of the Republic of Estonia.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

