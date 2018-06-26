128 honorary consuls of Estonia in Tallinn for conference

A conference for the honorary consuls of Estonia began in Tallinn on Tuesday, bringing together 128 honorary consuls from around the world.

The honorary consuls of Estonia will discuss how to better introduce Estonia, promote business relations and economic cooperation and help Estonians living and travelling in foreign countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the opening speech of the conference, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) commended the honorary consuls for their efforts in representing the interests of Estonia.

"The honorary consuls of Estonia have a large role to play in introducing our state and culture in their country of location, promoting economic ties and business diplomacy and helping citizens," Mikser said. "With the help of the honorary consuls of Estonia, we can expand the grasp of our country in places far from us as well, such as Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America."

He added that activity in the fields of culture and business diplomacy will provide a strong basis for cooperation between countries in other fields as well.

During the conference, which will take place from 26-29 June, the honorary consuls will also meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and representatives of Enterprise Estonia. Diplomats from the Foreign Ministry will also introduce foreign policy and consular topics at the conference as well.

In the framework of the conference, the honorary consuls will also visit the Western Estonian islands of Saaremaa and Muhu, where they will meet with local business-owners.

Estonia has approximately 200 honorary consuls in 87 countries worldwide.