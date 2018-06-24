news

West Coast US consulate not going to happen this year ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Members of the Estonian foreign affairs committee during their recent visit to the US.
Members of the Estonian foreign affairs committee during their recent visit to the US. Source: ERR Uudised
News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Estonia has already announced the possibility of opening an Estonian consulate on the West Coast of the US. However this is not going to happen earlier than 2019, according to spokespersons from the ministry, citing funding factors.

"According to the national budget strategy for 2019-2022, funding for the opening of a mission on the West Coast of the United States has been earmarked from 2019 onwards,'' said spokesperson Liis Toots from the Ministry on Friday 22 June.

''However there is no financial cover for the opening of a new mission in the budget for this year," Ms. Toots went on.

She added that whilst the ministry has started preparations for the opening of the mission, it is still too early to speak about the precise date when the mission is likely to open nor what its exact location will be.

"The West Coast of the US is one theoretical location where Estonia could be represented with a consulate, primarily due to the growing Estonian community and economic cooperation with the region,'' Secretary General of the Ministry Rainer Saks had said back in December.

Los Angeles feasibility

Members of the foreign affairs committee of the Estonian parliament went to America earlier this week to explore the feasibility of the proposed consulate being based in Los Angeles.

"The meetings that we had in LA actually confirm that we need a consulate general on the West Coast, especially when it comes to advancing economic relations,'' said chairman of the foreign affairs committee, Marko Mihkelson.

Approximately 5,000 Estonians live in the LA area, according to Mr. Mihkelson.

Estonia already has two missions on the East Coast; with a consulate general in New York City in addition to the main Embassy in Washington DC.

Estonia has a further 14 honorary consuls in the country (an honorary consul often being a person who is not a career diplomat as such), two on the West Coast already, in northern and southern California respectively, as well as an investment consultant representative in 'Silicon Valley' in the San Francisco Bay area of California.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

estonian consulate us west coastestonian ministry of foreign affairs


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
22.06

Members of Estonian delegation to PACE observe elections in Turkey

22.06

Video: Overnight storm causes floods in Tallinn streets, damage to TV house

21.06

Defence Forces to make significant purchase of South Korean artillery

21.06

Bog wildfire in Tori under control

21.06

MPs explore possibilities for opening Estonian consulate in California

21.06

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace near Vaindloo

21.06

Patient left inside MRI scanning machine for over an hour

20.06

Commissioner: Estonia must decide on splitting country into two regions

BUSINESS
21.06

Estonian institute: Number of recipients of envelope wages up to 13%

21.06

Estonian government opts to initiate termination of pulp mill spatial plan

21.06

Eesti Arsenal wants to build explosives factory in Estonia

20.06

May industrial producer price index up 1.9% on year

19.06

Bank of Estonia: Faster payments in high demand in Estonia

19.06

Estonia's GDP per capita reaches 77% of EU average in 2017

18.06

Minister states pulp mill plan can't be terminated any time soon

18.06

Supreme Court upholds verdict in trailblazing private sector bribery case

Opinion
08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Eerik-Niiles Kross

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

In an opinion piece published by daily Postimees, outgoing Reform MP Eerik-Niiles Kross explained that despite claims implying that every political party in Estonia would be able to reach an agreement with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and include them in a coalition government, he doesn't believe his party could if they can't see eye to eye on Europe.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
08:53

Estonian taxi-hailing app Taxify expands in Romania, Mexico

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

23.06

West Coast US consulate not going to happen this year

23.06

Estonia to support initiatives in €3.4 million foreign aid package

23.06

Estonia: Construction work at Tallinn harbour D terminal to start Monday

23.06

Force 10 gales cut off electricity to tens of thousands of households

23.06

Victory Day Parade live coverage from Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

22.06

Plaque commemorating SS recipient of Iron Cross to be unveiled in Mustla

22.06

Gallery: Seven European presidents in Tartu for Estonia 100, Gaudeamus

22.06

Stats: Dwelling Price Index, Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index both rise

22.06

Members of Estonian delegation to PACE observe elections in Turkey

22.06

EVR Cargo rebrands itself as Operail

22.06

Video: Overnight storm causes floods in Tallinn streets, damage to TV house

22.06

Kaljulaid meets with Georgian president in Kadriorg

21.06

Estonian institute: Number of recipients of envelope wages up to 13%

21.06

Estonia to join 8 other EU nations in rapid cyber response force initiative

21.06

Defence Forces to make significant purchase of South Korean artillery

21.06

Estonian government opts to initiate termination of pulp mill spatial plan

21.06

Bog wildfire in Tori under control

21.06

Midsummer weekend brings more fire safety worries despite worsening weather

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: