news

Ratas opens honorary consulate in Constanța ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) opening the Honorary Consulate of Estonia in Constanța on Sunday. 17 June, 2018.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) opening the Honorary Consulate of Estonia in Constanța on Sunday. 17 June, 2018. Source: (Jürgen Randma/Government Office)
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) on Sunday opened the Honorary Consulate of Estonia at the Ovidius University of Constanța together with Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă.

Estonia previously had two honorary consulates in Romania: one in Bucharest, and another in Timişoara, according to a government press release.

Ratas noted that direct flights between Tallinn and Constanța were launched by Estonian state-owned airline Nordica on Saturday, marking the first direct air connection between Estonia and Romania.

"Constanța is the oldest continuously populated city in Romania," said the Estonian prime minister. "It offers beachside delights and cultural activities for Estonian tourists, as well as opportunities for Estonian entrepreneurs, as Constanța is the largest harbour city on the Black Sea. Therefore, opening a new Estonian honorary consulate in conjunction with a new flight route between Tallinn and Constanța is positive for both countries."

The Honorary Consul of Estonia in Constanța is Alexandru Bobe, acclaimed information technology specialist and vice-rector and professor at Ovidius University.

Ratas noted that Bobe can definitely help boost greater cooperation between Estonia and Romania in the IT field as well as in higher education and science.

"I hope to see an increase in the exchange programmes of Estonian and Romanian students and scientists, as well as cooperation in the IT and innovation fields," he said. "I am happy that the first contact between Ovidius University of Constanța and Tallinn University of Technology (TTÜ) has already been made."

Estonia has a total of 200 honorary consulates in 87 countries.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri ratasromaniaviorica dăncilăconstanțaestonian representations abroad


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
10:26

Tallinn City Council to introduce new bicycle rickshaw regulations in July

09:48

Paper: 13 Estonian doctors declared dangerous to patients in Finland

08:54

Reform Party most popular for the month of June, according to research

17.06

Ossinovski: Government underestimated Estonians' desire for cheap booze

17.06

Potential next ambassador to US discusses upcoming NATO summit at Pentagon

16.06

Tallinn mayor may face new no-confidence motion this summer

16.06

Ratas: Economic cooperation between Estonia and Romania growing quickly

16.06

Internal Security Service gets permit to build new premises in Tallinn

BUSINESS
17.06

Tallinna Sadam example of successful privatisation, says EBRD

16.06

Opening week turnover of Tallinna Sadam totals €12.2 million following IPO

15.06

Government prepared to increase Estonia's contribution to EU budget

15.06

Estonian startup Pipedrive raises $50 million

15.06

Eesti Energia to direct 300,000 tonnes of limestone into circular economy

14.06

Five counties to receive €20 million from Enterprise Estonia

14.06

Top-level specialists excluded from Estonia's immigration quota

13.06

Amendments passed allowing Estonian defence contractors to handle weapons

Opinion
31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
15% of survey respondents would definitely or rather vote for Estonia 200 in the next Riigikogu elections.

Survey: 15% of voters would consider voting for Estonia 200

A total of 25% of voting-age citizens in Estonia consider the coming of new political parties definitely or rather necessary, but up to 15% of voters, a significant portion of which consist of current Free Party voters, would vote for Estonia 200 specifically, according to the results of a recent survey.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:04

Supreme Court upholds verdict in trailblazing private sector bribery case

15:09

Public administration minister to work in Valga for one week this autumn

14:13

Russian Embassy to Krištafovitš: You'd have been soap without Soviet forces

13:40

Romania to Join NATO Cyber Defence Centre in Tallinn

13:05

HKScan hires 44 seasonal workers due to increased summer demand

12:21

Azeri state oil company to close Estonian office

11:48

Kontaveit, Kanepi drop three spots in world tennis rankings

10:50

Ratas opens honorary consulate in Constanța

10:26

Tallinn City Council to introduce new bicycle rickshaw regulations in July

09:48

Paper: 13 Estonian doctors declared dangerous to patients in Finland

08:54

Reform Party most popular for the month of June, according to research

17.06

Tallinna Sadam example of successful privatisation, says EBRD

17.06

Ossinovski: Government underestimated Estonians' desire for cheap booze

17.06

Potential next ambassador to US discusses upcoming NATO summit at Pentagon

16.06

Opening week turnover of Tallinna Sadam totals €12.2 million following IPO

16.06

Tallinn mayor may face new no-confidence motion this summer

16.06

Ratas: Economic cooperation between Estonia and Romania growing quickly

16.06

Internal Security Service gets permit to build new premises in Tallinn

16.06

Body of man who went missing on Saaremaa ferry found

15.06

Thousands of medieval artifacts unearthed at Kalamaja construction site

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: