Ratas opens honorary consulate in Constanța

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) on Sunday opened the Honorary Consulate of Estonia at the Ovidius University of Constanța together with Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă.

Estonia previously had two honorary consulates in Romania: one in Bucharest, and another in Timişoara, according to a government press release.

Ratas noted that direct flights between Tallinn and Constanța were launched by Estonian state-owned airline Nordica on Saturday, marking the first direct air connection between Estonia and Romania.

"Constanța is the oldest continuously populated city in Romania," said the Estonian prime minister. "It offers beachside delights and cultural activities for Estonian tourists, as well as opportunities for Estonian entrepreneurs, as Constanța is the largest harbour city on the Black Sea. Therefore, opening a new Estonian honorary consulate in conjunction with a new flight route between Tallinn and Constanța is positive for both countries."

The Honorary Consul of Estonia in Constanța is Alexandru Bobe, acclaimed information technology specialist and vice-rector and professor at Ovidius University.

Ratas noted that Bobe can definitely help boost greater cooperation between Estonia and Romania in the IT field as well as in higher education and science.

"I hope to see an increase in the exchange programmes of Estonian and Romanian students and scientists, as well as cooperation in the IT and innovation fields," he said. "I am happy that the first contact between Ovidius University of Constanța and Tallinn University of Technology (TTÜ) has already been made."

Estonia has a total of 200 honorary consulates in 87 countries.