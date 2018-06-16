Ratas: Economic cooperation between Estonia and Romania growing quickly

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said after a meeting with his Romanian counterpart Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă on Friday that he is glad more and more Estonian companies are discovering the Romanian market. In the last three years, the trade of goods between Estonia and Romania has taken off, and increased by nearly 75 per cent, reaching nearly €130 million in 2017.

Romanoia's 7-per cent economic growth was one of the highest in the European Union in 2017.

The representatives of Enterprise Estonia and Invest Romania met in Bucharest already in late May this year. Today Saturday the two agencies are to sign a cooperation agreement in Tallinn to unify the economic strengths of both countries and attract foreign investment.

"I hope that Romanian entrepreneurs will continue to discover the open and flexible economic environment of Estonia and the innovative digital solutions of our information technology companies," said Ratas.

The Romanian government also announced on Friday that the country will join NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Tallinn. Estonia and Romania have similar views on European security, and both countries have an investment volume of 2 per cent or more of the gross domestic product (GDP) in their national defence expenses.

Dăncilă and Ratas also discussed the NATO summit that will take place on 11–12 July.

First EU Council presidency coming up for Romania

During the first half of next year, Romania will hold the Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first time. "Estonia has passed this national test of maturity and will support Romania in every way possible with their preparations for the presidency. Our experience showed that it is a good time to explain the values and the meaning of the European Union to the people. Brussels does not make decisions for us, we shape and we are responsible for the decisions of the European Union," said Ratas.

During its presidency, Romania plans to focus on the values of the European Union and its role in the international arena. "I believe that this is very important, because 2019 is a year of big changes for Europe. The members of the European Parliament and the European Commission will change, Brexit should be finalised, and the EU budget for the 2021–2027 period should be confirmed," said Ratas.

The meeting of Ratas and Dăncilă was historical for several reasons. This is the first time that the prime minister of Romania is on an official visit to Estonia, and the visit is taking place in the centennial year of both Estonia and Romania.

Tomorrow evening, the prime ministers will formally open the Tallinn-Constanța flight route, the first direct flight route between Estonia and Romania. The prime ministers will head to Constanța where they will open the honorary consulate of Estonia on Sunday. Also on Sunday Ratas will travel to Moldova, where he will meet with the heads of state and government, give a lecture at Moldova State University, and see the work of the health insurance fund of Moldova.