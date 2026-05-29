Experts urge more support for Ukraine after Romania drone incident

Jonatan Vseviov, Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Raimond Kaljulaid, a member of the Estonian Parliament's National Defense Committee (Social Democratic Party), believe that the West's response to the drone incident in Romania should be to strengthen its support for Ukraine.

Vseviov told ERR that it is difficult to envision a separate response from the European Union or NATO.

"This might be relevant if the drone incident were an isolated case. But since we see it as part of Russia's broader war of aggression, it does not make sense to react with one-off moves; instead, the response should be a strategically consistent policy aimed at ending Russia's aggression," Vseviov said.

"The most important things are not symbolic gestures that can be pulled out of a hat like a magician's trick. The most important things are major substantive decisions: sanctions, further steps to reduce Russia's energy revenues, progress on European Union enlargement, and determination in developing security guarantees. These are a whole range of policy areas we have been working on since the start of the war, and we must now take significant next steps in them," Vseviov added.

He said allies are also, of course, discussing technical issues such as how to improve defense and early warning systems, with the country most directly affected — Romania — having the strongest say.

"If the Romanians find it necessary to consult with allies, we will naturally support all proposals that come from them. As of now, Romania has not requested consultations under Article 4, but that does not mean consultations are not taking place. We are in contact with our Romanian colleagues. Romanian officials are in contact with various NATO bodies. Discussions among allies are ongoing. Together, we are trying to build situational awareness and a detailed understanding of what exactly happened. After that, technical, military, tactical, and other possible responses will be reviewed to ensure such incidents do not occur again in the future," Vseviov said.

Kaljulaid also called for strengthening support for Ukraine.

"If I could advise decision-makers at the NATO level — heads of state shaping these positions or ambassadors — it's clear why the drone ended up in Romania: because Russia is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine. My thinking immediately turned to how we could do even more to help Ukraine in this war," said member of the Estonian Parliament's National Defense Committee Kaljulaid.

"There have been various restrictions and limitations that some countries have imposed on their own actions. Perhaps now would be a suitable moment, in response to this incident, to announce decisions that may not have been made before," he added.

So far, many countries, for example, have refrained from providing long-range missiles to Ukraine.

"I would think in that direction. I believe that would hurt Russia the most right now — helping Ukraine more effectively," Kaljulaid said.

"The worst option would be if there were no response at all — just a press release and condemnation, and then life goes on. It is important that such actions are punished quickly and decisively," he emphasized.

"Looking at it pragmatically, although the drone struck Romania, Romania was not the intended target; Ukraine remains the actual target. For Russia, NATO deploying additional resources or taking extra steps in Romania would not change the situation in the Ukraine war or make life easier for Ukrainians," Kaljulaid added.

Estonian leaders condemn the Romania drone incident

Both President Alar Karis and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) condemned the Russian drone attack that hit a residential building in Romania.

"I condemn Russia's drone strike on a residential building in Galați, Romania. Russia expanding its war is unacceptable. My thoughts are with the victims, and I wish them a speedy recovery. Estonia stands firmly with Romania and all allies," Karis wrote on social media.

According to Tsahkna, the drone strike in Romania underscores the need to increase pressure on Russia.

"Russia is increasingly in a weaker position on the battlefield in its war against Ukraine, yet it continues to pursue its goals through brutal drone and missile attacks. Putin's growing frustration due to these setbacks is dangerous, as it increases the likelihood of risky incidents," Tsahkna said.

He added that the incident involving a Russian drone striking an apartment building in Romania is a stark reminder that Russia's aggression does not remain confined within Ukraine's borders but directly threatens NATO allies as well.

"Following the incident, Estonia is in close contact with Romania and other allies. It is clear that NATO's deterrence and defense posture — especially air defense — must be strengthened.

At the same time, we must continue supporting Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia to end the war, primarily by adopting a strong 21st sanctions package from the European Union, which includes a full ban on maritime services for vessels transporting Russian oil and petroleum products," Tsahkna said.

During a Russian air attack on Ukraine's Odesa region overnight into Friday, one drone entered Romanian airspace and struck a residential building in the border city of Galați, lightly injuring two people.

The impact caused a fire, and 70 people were evacuated from the building.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!