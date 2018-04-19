news

Estonia opens honorary consul office in Leeds

Prof. Adam Beaumont is the new Honorary Consul of Estonia in Leeds. April 18, 2018. Source: (Estonian Embassy in London/Facebook)
Estonian Ambassador to the U.K. Tiina Intelmann opened a new Office of the Honorary Consul in Leeds on Wednesday.

Prof. Adam Beaumont, the new honorary consul, is an entrepreneur, angel investor and the founder and CEO of international technology platform business aql.

Speaking at the reception held at aql's main office, located at the historic Salem Chapel, Intelmann highlighted that the opening of this Office of the Honorary Consul is an important step that will allow Estonia to extend consular services to and develop business ties in Northern England.

"Leeds and its surrounding area is one of the main centers of the Estonian community in the U.K.," noted the ambassador. "The rapidly developing city of Leeds with its population of 800,000 is a major hub for banking, financial services, digital and creative industries that makes it attractive for Estonian companies. Leeds could provide ideal opportunities for Estonian businesses to enter the British market."

During her visit, Intelmann also met with the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Jane Dowson as well as business representatives with the aim of fostering relationships and learning more about opportunities in the fintech and data science fields. She was accompanied by a trade delegation led by the British-Estonian Chamber of Commerce that included representatives of companies including LHV Bank, Mooncascade, Mobi Lab and Spectx.

Beaumont's consular region includes Northern England and the Isle of Man. He is one of seven Estonian honorary consuls in the U.K.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

