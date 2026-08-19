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Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine presents credentials to President Zelenskyy

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Estonia’s ambassador to Ukraine Tiina Intelmann.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Estonia’s ambassador to Ukraine Tiina Intelmann. Source: MFA
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Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine, Tiina Intelmann, presented her credentials to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday.

The meeting following the credential ceremony focused on further developing Estonia–Ukraine bilateral relations and on Estonia's continued support for Ukraine amid Russia's aggression.

They also discussed Ukraine's deeper integration with transatlantic structures, progress toward joining the European Union, and preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will take place in Tallinn in January 2027.

Ambassador Intelmann said both the Estonian government and the Estonian people consistently and fully support Ukraine.

"Ukraine fights every day for the security of all Europe. We hope that one day we can sit together as equals at the same table in the European Union and NATO," she said.

Ukraina president Volodõmõr Zelenski ja Eesti suursaadik Ukrainas Tiina Intelmann. Autor/allikas: Välisministeerium

Intelmann has worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1991. From 1999–2002 she served as Estonia's permanent representative to the OSCE in Vienna, and from 2005–2011 as Estonia's permanent representative to the UN. In 2010–2011 she was Estonia's ambassador to Israel and concurrently to Montenegro.

On 12 December 2011 she was elected president of the Assembly of States Parties of the International Criminal Court for a three‑year term. From 2014–2017 she served as the EU ambassador and head of the EU delegation in Liberia, from 2017–2021 as Estonia's ambassador to the United Kingdom, and from 2021–2023 as the EU ambassador and head of the EU delegation in Somalia.

From 2024–2026 Intelmann was a special diplomatic representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for mediation and multilateralism. Since August 2026 she has been Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine.

Estonia and Ukraine established diplomatic relations on 4 January 1992. Estonia has been one of Ukraine's strongest supporters, providing continuous political, military, economic and humanitarian assistance. Estonia also contributes to Ukraine's long‑term reconstruction, highlighted by the Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in Tallinn in January 2027.

Tiina Intelmann. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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