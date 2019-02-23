Estonia reopens honorary consulate in St. Petersburg, Florida

At a formal ceremony also attended by Estonian Consul General in New York Kairi Künka, Director General of the Consular Department at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kersti Eesmaa officially reopened the Estonian Honorary Consulate in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Estonian Honorary Consul in St. Petersburg is Kaie Tiina Põhi Latterner.

According to Ms Eesmaa, the consulate will help offer consular support to the local Estonian community in Florida and further develop Estonian-US business relations in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

"The honorary consulate in St. Petersburg is the second of its kind to open in the US this year — only in January we celebrated the opening of an honorary consulate in San Diego," she highlighted. "With their energy and networks, honorary consuls offer valuable support to Estonia in representing its interests abroad, especially in a large country like the US. Not only do they provide consular services — they are also important champions for making Estonian enterprises and culture known in the world."

The Republic of Estonia has 15 honorary consuls in the US which play an important role in advancing Estonian interests in the country. Honorary consuls are prominent and respected locals, one of the functions of whom is to provide consular services and help to Estonian citizens abroad. They also help advance economic and cultural relations.

Kaie Tiina Põhi Latterner is an Estonian-American small business owner and an active member of the Estonian Society of Central Florida (KFES). She took over the position from Lisa Ann Mets, who served as honorary consul from 2012-2017, in October 2018. Ms Põhi Latterner will serve a broad region in Florida, including Pinellas, Hillsborough and Orange Counties.

The Estonian Honorary Consulate of St. Petersburg is located in North Redington Beach.