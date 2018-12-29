news

Enterprise Estonia to open representation in New York

Enterprise Estonia will soon have representations open in a total of 14 markets worldwide.
In order to leverage the importance of bilateral trade relations with the US, Enterprise Estonia is planning on opening a representation in New York in the first half of 2019, marking its 14th market worldwide.

"Following workforce availability, accessing export markets is among the most crucial bottlenecks for our entrepreneurs," Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rene Tammist (SDE) said in a press release. "A foreign representative of Enterprise Estonia will help every entrepreneur planning on enterin foreign markets."

The search for a foreign representative for New York will begin after the new year.

Entrepreneurs very much need a representation on the US East Coast, said Tanel Rebane, director of Enterprise Estonia's Trade Development Agency, adding that several companies from traditional industries as well as the food, wood and defence industries are interested in exporting to the East Coast.

According to Mr Rebane, Boston was likewise weighed as a possible location for the next planned representation, but New York had more sectors represented in which Estonia is strong.

"In addition to the foreign representation to be opened, we also have six honourary consuls on the US East Coast who are always happy to help our companies with their network and knowledge," he added.

Since independence was restored in Estonia in 1991, the importance of the US in bilateral trade relations has continued to increased annually. According to 2017 figures, Estonia's most significant exports to the US included mineral fuels, electronic equipment, machinery, wood products, and furniture.

Including New York, Enterprise Estonia export advisors are or will soon be represented on a total of 14 markets. In Asia, the agency is represented in Singapore, India, China and Japan, with another representation slated to be opened in Dubai. European representations are located in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, France, the Netherlands and the UK.

Export advisors' services include consultations, market research, the establishment of business contacts, event organisation, the seeking of export partners as well as the organisation of target market seminars in Estonia. Export advisors also participate in various seminars and conferences at which they give presentations regarding relevant sectors or issues. These advisors likewise help with organising VIP and business visits to the aforementioned countries.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

