news

Economic Development Committee: Business diplomacy to reach new levels ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
While still under construction, visiidid.ee is already live.
While still under construction, visiidid.ee is already live. Source: Screen capture
News

The Economic Development Committee on Tuesday received an overview on visiidid.ee, a website dedicated to planning business visits and sharing information whose active implementation will allow Estonian business diplomacy to be boosted to a new level altogether.

"The purpose of business visits is to introduce Estonia as an attractive destination for foreign investments and a trustworthy export partner, as well as to contribute into concluding the long-term goals of the state," Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), who also serves as head of the Economic Development Committee, said according to a press release.

Commenting this new initiative, he added that planning foreign visits is an important instrument for realising the global ambitions of Estonian enterprises, supporting and developing entrepreneurship for entering new markets, and bringing investments to Estonia. Ratas hopes that this website for sharing information will see active use by private enterprises and that it provides entrepreneurs an opportunity to expand their operations outside of Estonia.

The online environment visiidid.ee was built by Enterprise Estonia within the framework of the Estonian business diplomacy strategy. It seeks to improve the coordinated development of Estonian foreign trade, which would contribute to a wider export of Estonian enterprises and increase the extent of foreign investments. The website is continuously being updated.

According to Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rene Tammist (SDE), this new instrument will help to unify the needs and requirements of external communications in the collaboration of private and public sectors.

"Entrepreneurs will have a timely overview on the geographical directions of state business diplomacy, and we can also chart the feedback of entrepreneurs on the external markets of their interest and plan our operations accordingly in a more efficient way," the minister noted. "The website will also increase the number of enterprises who can seek support from the state in expanding to external markets."

The committee also received an overview on including foreign students in the Estonian labour market. For that purpose, information is constantly mediated between employers and international students, university students are being involved in Estonian language classes, and increased focus will be put on introducing Estonian higher education on a global level in fields of the highest demand on the Estonian labour market.

Headed by the prime minister, the Economic Development Committee meets on a monthly basis to receive an overview on the current economic state, find solutions for problems that require collaboration between several ministries, include experts and stakeholders, and develop our economic environment.

The Economic Development Committee includes Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rene Tammist (SDE), Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Centre), Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (Pro Patria), Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Centre), Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (Pro Patria), Minister of Health and Labour Riina Sikkut (SDE), and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE), and is headed by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre).

Other ministers participate in the meeting upon invitation by the prime minister in case a topic under discussion requires the presence of a responsible minister. The committee is supported by the Strategy Unit of the Government Office.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

economyjüri ratasenterprise estoniabusinessrene tammisteconomic development committee


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

UN MIGRATION COMPACT TRIGGERS GOVERNMENT CRISIS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
20.11

Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt resigns, to leave politics Updated

20.11

Estonia likely to buy long-range antitank system from Germany's Eurospike

20.11

Nearly €35 million to be invested in Estonian-Russian border areas

20.11

Bureaucracy blocks Estonian triathlete world record recognition

20.11

Estonia 200 membership info now publicly available

19.11

Kristi Raik: UN Compact and foreign policy sour grapes

19.11

SDE to submit draft declaration supporting UN migration pact to Riigikogu

19.11

Kallas: Reform prepared to take over government

Opinion
06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

FEATURE
BUSINESS
20.11

October industrial producer price index up 2.8% on year

19.11

Estonian competition watchdog rejects Eesti, Nelja Energia merger complaint

16.11

Eesti, Nelja Energia deal puts Jevgeni Ossinovski under fire

16.11

Nordica to shut down 8 routes from Tallinn next summer

15.11

October births and deaths both up year-on-year

15.11

Estonia loses sugar penalty dispute in European Court of Justice

14.11

Pool of unemployed workforce almost exhausted, says finance ministry

14.11

Elering CEO: Electricity prices not too high, but rather too low for us

Culture
2019 Elections
Birgit Aasa.
Updated

Birgit Aasa: Politicians and scientists both liable on UN compact discourse Updated

There is an important neglected aspect of the UN Migration Compact controversy, which culminated in a government crisis last week: The fact that opinions of two highly regarded legal scholars on the binding nature of the compact were both initiators and crucial deciding factors in the public and political discourse, and that these opinions were contrasted with opposing claims of other legal experts.

Birgit Aasa, attorney and PhD candidate at the European University Institute takes a look at the debate, focussing on the onus on experts presenting themselves as such in being impartial, refraining from oversimplifying complex social phenomena, and not colouring statements with personal opinion.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:28

Culture minister makes clean sweep of Eesti Kontsert board

14:52

Prosecutor to call some 100 witnesses in Port of Tallinn trial

13:48

Supreme Court to rule on Savisaar within month

13:19

Birgit Aasa: Politicians and scientists both liable on UN compact discourse Updated

12:40

Katri Raik to be appointed new Interior Minister Updated

11:58

Economic Development Committee: Business diplomacy to reach new levels

10:56

Transferwise joins instant payments system via Bank of Lithuania

09:52

Ongoing fight over migration compact likely not to affect state budget vote

20.11

MP: Reform won't agree to adoption of state budget with deficit

20.11

€13 million, 123-bed detention centre opens near Tallinn

20.11

Riigikogu to vote on UN migration compact statement on Monday

20.11

Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt resigns, to leave politics Updated

20.11

Reform support for UN migration framework conditional

20.11

Estonia likely to buy long-range antitank system from Germany's Eurospike

20.11

Nearly €35 million to be invested in Estonian-Russian border areas

20.11

Free Party to vote against statement supporting UN migration pact

20.11

Bureaucracy blocks Estonian triathlete world record recognition

20.11

Reform chair Kaja Kallas meets with president

20.11

October industrial producer price index up 2.8% on year

20.11

Estonia 200 membership info now publicly available

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: