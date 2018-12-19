news

Agreement to be signed fixing Estonian R&D investment at 1% of GDP ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Analytical chemist Simo Lõo at the the Cambrex R&D lab in Tallinn. 26 October 2018.
Analytical chemist Simo Lõo at the the Cambrex R&D lab in Tallinn. 26 October 2018. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

The research agreement to be signed at the Office of the President in Tallinn today will set out the goal of investing the equivalent of at least 1% of Estonia's gross domestic product into research and development activities. In 2017, just over half of that amount was invested.

As ERR's science portal wrote on Wednesday (link in Estonian), the Estonian Research Council's data shows that the public sector spent €125.3 million on research and development in 2017, which amounts to the equivalent of 0.53% of GDP.

The private sector spent more. While businesses invested €133.4 million, foreign sources of funding contributed another €45.6 million, bringing the total spent on research and development activities in 2017 to €304.3 million, some 1.29% of GDP.

In 2011, the government of Prime Minister Andrus Ansip (Reform) in its "Estonia 2020" program defined 3% of GDP as the goal for investments in research. To achieve this, Estonia would need to spend at least twice more every year than it has so far.

President Kersti Kaljulaid has invited the chairwomen and chairmen of Estonia's political parties, representatives of the country's biggest institutions in the fields of science and research and the largest business associations to sign an agreement to peg spending to 1% of Estonia's GDP.

How far this will help increase the public and private sectors' spending on research and development remains to be seen, yet the agreement is the first explicit step towards a controlled effort to increase Estonia's financial commitment to science.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
18.12

Interior Ministry to split immigration quota into two parts

18.12

Expiring FIFA World Cup Fan IDs may put pressure on eastern border

18.12

Ossinovski: Kaljurand could top SDE list for European Parliament elections

18.12

Motion submitted for visa bans on Kerch incident-related Russian officials

18.12

Greens against merging of Environmental Board, Inspectorate

18.12

US arms manufacturer Sig Sauer contests Estonia's firearms tender

18.12

E-Residency 2.0: Paradigm shift, hidden in bland new white paper

18.12

Kaja Kallas: Estonia needs to become attractive to emigrants

Estonia 100
Opinion
04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

28.11

Jüri Nikolajev: EKRE handed opportunity to woo Russian voters

27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

FEATURE
BUSINESS
10:36

Police arrest 10 in connection with Danske money laundering case Updated

18.12

Interior Ministry to split immigration quota into two parts

18.12

Statistics Estonia: 295,000 lived at risk of poverty in 2017

17.12

Estonia's November inflation fastest in the EU

17.12

Upcoming holidays to affect interbank transfers in Estonia

15.12

Oil shale mining up 23% on year in 2017

14.12

E-residents, address services behind most letterbox companies

14.12

Swedbank: Brexit's direct impact on Estonian economy to be small

Culture
2019 Elections
Interior Minister Katri Raik (SDE).

Social Democrats add unified school system to 2019 campaign platform

The Social Democratic Party is making a unified education system part of its platform for the 2019 general election on 3 March next year. To achieve this, the party is turning towards a school model where native speakers of Estonian as well as Russian would study together under the same roof starting from nursery school.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:47

Estonian ambassador to support migration compact at UN General Assembly

14:06

'The Little Comrade' chosen to compete at Palm Springs festival

13:16

Prosecutor General: Account managers suspected in Danske money laundering

12:07

Bank of Estonia: Drop in competitiveness suggesting trouble ahead

11:49

Economist Jeffrey Sachs: Estonia quickly narrowing gap with Scandinavia

11:09

Social Democrats add unified school system to 2019 campaign platform

10:36

Police arrest 10 in connection with Danske money laundering case Updated

10:28

Agreement to be signed fixing Estonian R&D investment at 1% of GDP

08:51

Ossinovski expects poverty to significantly decrease in 2017

18.12

Interior Ministry to split immigration quota into two parts

18.12

Expiring FIFA World Cup Fan IDs may put pressure on eastern border

18.12

Ossinovski: Kaljurand could top SDE list for European Parliament elections

18.12

Motion submitted for visa bans on Kerch incident-related Russian officials

18.12

Greens against merging of Environmental Board, Inspectorate

18.12

US arms manufacturer Sig Sauer contests Estonia's firearms tender

18.12

E-Residency 2.0: Paradigm shift, hidden in bland new white paper

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

18.12

Kaja Kallas: Estonia needs to become attractive to emigrants

18.12

Nukufilm claymation short film 'Teofrastus' to premiere on Tuesday

18.12

Ratas: Cooperation with African countries beneficial to all involved

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: