news

R&D Council: National priorities needed for European research funding ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre).
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Research and Development Council (RDC) concluded in a discussion held on Tuesday that it is necessary to formulate national priorities in order to successfully participate in Horizon Europe, an EU programme for research and innovation.

The volume of the prepared programme Horizon Europe for the years 2021-2027 is, according to current proposals, over €94 billion, according to a Government Office press release. The aim of the programme is to support research and innovation to increase the productivity and competitiveness of European countries. The programme also aims to support the achievement of goals set for sustainable development and solving global problems.

According to RDC chairman Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), Estonia supports both the new budget proposal and its objectives. "The competitiveness of Europe and our future living environment depend on how wisely we can tackle future issues," he said. "Therefore, the support for science and innovation must grow at the European level.

"In order to participate successfully in the new research funding programme, however, it is necessary to set national thematic priorities and consider how to more effectively support the participation of researchers and enterprises in the programme," he added.

Research to improve competitiveness

Compared to the Horizon 2020 programme, the future funding of European science aims to focus more on innovation and the financing of innovative projects of individual companies. Excessively complex cooperation models will be simplified and coherence with other major European Union policies, such as the Common Agricultural Policy, will be increased.

Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rene Tammist (SDE) said that the changes proposed in the Horizon Europe programme also support Estonia's aim to establish a clearer link between the national funding of research and the increase in value added of Estonia's enterprises and entrepreneurship.

"The more research-intensive the Estonian economy is, the higher the value added to products and services can be," Tammist explained. "Our competitiveness on the global market will also grow as a result."

The European Commission is preparing a follow-up to Horizon 2020, the biggest EU research and innovation programme ever with a budget of €77 billion. Estonia is among the five most successful countries in this programme, having participated in 406 projects with a budget of over €115 million as of June. The success of the programme is also demonstrated by the fact that Estonian researchers received 165% of the funding an average researcher of the EU received, and in terms of funding, Estonia received 264% of the EU average. 

Chaired by Ratas, the Research and Development Council advises the Estonian government in matters relating to research and development strategy. Also on the council are Tammist, Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Centre), Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (Pro Patria), and members appointed by the government, including Jaak Aaviksoo, Toomas Asser, Toomas Luman, Gunnar Okk, Mart Saarma, Oliver Väärtnõu, Tarmo Soomere and Toomas Tamsar.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri ratasminister of economic affairs and infrastructureresearch and developmentrene tammistresearch and development council


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:53

MEP Paet demands release of Reuters journalists imprisoned in Myanmar

11.09

Kaljulaid on e-residency: Cooperation with private sector important

11.09

Estonia's Cybernetica to develop data exchange system for Greenland

11.09

Facebook shuts down Estonian group promoting MMS

11.09

Hendrik Agur leaves Pro Patria for Estonia 200

11.09

Chief Justice Pikamäe nominated next Estonian EU advocate general

11.09

Kaljulaid to meet Chinese president, PM next week

11.09

Interior minister would allow immigration by sector

FEATURE
BUSINESS
11.09

Finance Ministry sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.6%

11.09

OEG shareholders approve squeeze-out at €1.40 per share

11.09

Kaljulaid to meet Chinese president, PM next week

11.09

Interior minister would allow immigration by sector

10.09

Fuel exports, imports boost trade in July, trade deficit at €137 million

09.09

Swine fever annihilates Estonian pig farms

08.09

Danske chief says laundered money nearly €130 billion

07.09

PPA say no to ID card compromise, Gemalto still hope for accord with state

Opinion
12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:25

Tartu Airport passenger numbers remain on decline

16:42

European Parliament approves copyright law proposed by Estonia's Ansip

15:48

Taavi Veskimägi: Parliamentary salaries not attracting the best

14:42

Estonian Institute hosts expat programs starting September

13:50

R&D Council: National priorities needed for European research funding

12:48

Luik: No cyberattack against NATO has yet constituted act of war

11:52

Over 1,500 young people find summer work in retail

10:49

Woodward: In Baltic war, Russia willing to use nuclear weapons against NATO

09:51

Jaan Männik decides against running in election as EKRE member

08:53

MEP Paet demands release of Reuters journalists imprisoned in Myanmar

11.09

Kaljulaid on e-residency: Cooperation with private sector important

11.09

Estonia's Cybernetica to develop data exchange system for Greenland

11.09

Finance Ministry sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.6%

11.09

Facebook shuts down Estonian group promoting MMS

11.09

Hendrik Agur leaves Pro Patria for Estonia 200

11.09

OEG shareholders approve squeeze-out at €1.40 per share

11.09

Chief Justice Pikamäe nominated next Estonian EU advocate general

11.09

Kaljulaid to meet Chinese president, PM next week

11.09

Interior minister would allow immigration by sector

11.09

Palo: Current government coalition to last through election

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: