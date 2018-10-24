news

Enterprise Estonia: #EstonianWay promo hopes to entice 20,000 more tourists

Business
BNS
The #EstonianWay site on Visit Estonia's homepage.
The #EstonianWay site on Visit Estonia's homepage. Source: screencap
Business

At a price tag of €650,000, #EstonianWay, a new two-year tourism promotional campaign launched by Enterprise Estonia, aims to bring an extra 20,000 tourists to Estonia.

"The objective of the campaign is to impact 20,000 foreign travel decisions in Estonia's favour over the next two years," Heili Klandorf-Järvsoo, head of end-consumer marketing at Enterprise Estonia's Tourism Development Centre, told BNS on Wednesday. "To measure this, technical solutions exist and a computing model has been created based on visits to web pages related to the campaign."

The Tourism Development Centre has already conducted the first trial dissemination on the Latvian market of materials from a visit to Estonia by Latvian influencer and television journalist Kristine Virsnite.

"We achieved media coverage in five different Latvian media channels and, with some of them, in their social media outlet as well — the reach of these channels taken together is around 2 million," Klandorf-Järvsoo explained. The materials were also published on Virsnite's own site maminuklubs.lv and the associated social media channel maminuklubs TV, and Enterprise Estonia also shared the video on Visit Estonia's own Latvian-language channels.

"It's a pleasure to note that even though we haven't yet gotten to disseminating the campaign videos on a large scale, a reach of the materials to 63 million people has been achieved already as a result of these promotional activities — it has been achieved thanks to media coverage generated here in Estonia by guests taking part in the campaign," she noted. "Social media engagement is over 250,000 at this point and is constantly growing, of course."

As part of the #EstonianWay campaign, 100 well-known foreigners, including athletes, musicians, businesspeople and social media stars will present Estonia to their compatriots. Among others, Norwegian skiing legend Frode Estil, Latvian pop band Brainstorm, composer and former The King's Singers singer Bob Chilcott, internationally renowned television chef Jack Stein, Finnish ice hockey legend Jari Kurri, influential social media figures as well as journalists from the Evening Standard and the Swedish daily Aftonbladet will all showcase Estonia.

"The goal of our videos is to spark the desire in people to travel to Estonia and of course to present our tourist attractions — hotels, restaurants, sights and everything else that we have to offer," Klandorf-Järvsoo added.

The promotional campaign has a budget of €650,000 over two years, which includes the funding of 100 individual mini-promotional campaigns entailing two- and three-day trips to Estonia, the production of videos, and marketing activities. It also includes funding for the creation and development of the promotion's website and subpages.

The #EstonianWay promotional campaign is being financed with funds from the EU Regional Development Fund meant for the presentation of Estonia as a travel destination.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

enterprise estonia tourism #estonianway


2019 Elections
Galleries
