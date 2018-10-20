Estonia to be advertised with help of foreign celebrities

news

BNS
Enterprise Estonia.
Enterprise Estonia. Source: ERR Uudised
The Tourism Development Centre of Enterprise Estonia is about to carry out a two-year social media and digital marketing campaign, #EstonianWay. The campaign will involve '100 well-known foreigners' endorsing the country, the Baltic News Service reported on Friday.

'The underlying idea of the campaign is to connect with Estonia, by means of exciting travel experiences, people whose message has a tangible effect on their compatriots or international followers,' Heili Klandorf-Järvsoo, in charge of end-consumer marketing at the Tourism Development Centre, said in a press release.

The people about to promote Estonia through their personal experience with all things Estonian apparently are athletes, musicians, businesspeople, journalists and social media stars from all over the world.

'Every Estonian who tells people from other countries that Estonia is a place worth travelling to is doing a valuable job. However, when this same message is spread by social media figures with a big following, or by opinion leaders known and recognised in their own countries, the effect is bigger beyond comparison,' Klandorf-Järvsoo said.

Rasmus Vaino, chief of campaigns at the Tourism Development Centre and manager of the campaign, said that each of the foreigners will be offered a memorable trip of two to three days during which they will be see 'some usual activity done the Estonian way.'

Each of the trips will be filmed, and the video material created this way used for social media marketing.

'We are using Visit Estonia's own channels, but also modern opportunities offered by digital marketing and social media to relay our message at the most appropriate moment and in the most appropriate place to the person the most likely to visit Estonia. Besides, the celebrities, some of whom have an immense following, will be sharing their experiences of travel to Estonia on these channels,' Vaino said.

Through the different channels, people interested in travelling to Estonia will reach the website of the campaign, where they can find inspiration for their potential trip to Estonia.

The celebrities include Norwegian skiing legend Frode Estil, Latvian pop band Brainstorm, composer and former member of The King's Singers Bob Chilcott, television chef of international renown Jack Stein, Finnish ice hockey legend Jari Kurri, and influential social media personalities as well as journalists from the Evening Standard and Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

