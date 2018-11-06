Number of tourists down 2% in September

According to Statistics Estonia, in September 2018 domestic and foreign tourists who stayed in Estonian hotels and other establishments numbered 276,000, which is 2% lower than in September 2017. The number of both domestic and foreign tourists decreased.

178,000 foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, ie 2% fewer than in September 2017. In September 85,000 tourists, ie almost a half of foreign tourists, were from Finland, Russia and Latvia. Compared to September last year, the number of tourists from Finland and Russia decreased by 10% and 8% respectively, while the number of tourists from Latvia increased by 5%. The number of tourists arriving from several other European and also Asian countries increased.

69% of foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Tallinn, while 9% stayed in Pärnu and 7% in Tartu. 4% of foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Ida-Viru County.

67% of foreign visitors were here on holiday, while 25% visited Estonia on business.

The number of domestic tourists measured according to the same criteria reached 98,000 in September, which is 1% less than in September 2017. 60% of domestic tourists were on holiday and 28% on a business trip. 28% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Harju County, 14% each in Pärnu and Tartu County and 11% in Ida-Viru County.

1,146 accommodation establishments offered services to tourists. Altogether 22,000 rooms and 51,000 beds were available. 46% of the rooms and a third of the beds were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was €40, ie €1 less than in September last year. The average cost of a guest night was €47 in Harju County, €31 in Pärnu County, €36 in Tartu County and €32 in Ida-Viru County.