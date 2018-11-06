news

Number of tourists down 2% in September ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
ERR News
Russian tourists arriving in Tallinn.
Russian tourists arriving in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Business

According to Statistics Estonia, in September 2018 domestic and foreign tourists who stayed in Estonian hotels and other establishments numbered 276,000, which is 2% lower than in September 2017. The number of both domestic and foreign tourists decreased.

178,000 foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, ie 2% fewer than in September 2017. In September 85,000 tourists, ie almost a half of foreign tourists, were from Finland, Russia and Latvia. Compared to September last year, the number of tourists from Finland and Russia decreased by 10% and 8% respectively, while the number of tourists from Latvia increased by 5%. The number of tourists arriving from several other European and also Asian countries increased.

69% of foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Tallinn, while 9% stayed in Pärnu and 7% in Tartu. 4% of foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Ida-Viru County.

67% of foreign visitors were here on holiday, while 25% visited Estonia on business.

The number of domestic tourists measured according to the same criteria reached 98,000 in September, which is 1% less than in September 2017. 60% of domestic tourists were on holiday and 28% on a business trip. 28% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Harju County, 14% each in Pärnu and Tartu County and 11% in Ida-Viru County.

1,146 accommodation establishments offered services to tourists. Altogether 22,000 rooms and 51,000 beds were available. 46% of the rooms and a third of the beds were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was €40, ie €1 less than in September last year. The average cost of a guest night was €47 in Harju County, €31 in Pärnu County, €36 in Tartu County and €32 in Ida-Viru County.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

tourismstatistics estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
05.11

Estonia 200 supports allowing dual citizenship for all Estonians

05.11

Interview: Riina Sikkut on health, labour, equality and her role

05.11

Riigikogu committee supports Estonia's participation in Dubai Expo

05.11

Think tank wants to reform Justice Chancellor office, Madise disagrees

05.11

Mobile-ID service experienced issues on Monday Updated

05.11

Estonia reopens embassy in Hungary

05.11

Think tank: Limit president's time in office to single seven-year term

05.11

Reform Party to replace secretary-general, Valdaru to run for parliament

Opinion
04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

FEATURE
BUSINESS
05.11

Riigikogu committee supports Estonia's participation in Dubai Expo

05.11

Giving up oil shale would cost Estonia €1 billion per year

05.11

Olympic Entertainment gets new CEO as Jääger resigns

04.11

Elektrilevi to invest tens of millions in internet distribution network

04.11

Danske Norway chief: Estonian money laundering case affecting us as well

03.11

Former Prime Minister Ansip: Governments led by me prepared for crisis

02.11

Supreme Court: Compulsory enforcement of tax arrears to expire in 5 years

02.11

British Airways to end direct flights between Tallinn, London

Culture
2019 Elections
Peeter Ernits (EKRE).

Group set up in Estonian parliament in support of Donald Trump

The members of parliament of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) have set up a group in the Riigikogu on Monday for the support of US President Donald Trump. According to initiator Peeter Ernits, the group's aim is to back up Estonia's transatlantic relationship with the United States.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:01

Estonian financial watchdog proposes money laundering prevention measures

13:04

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

12:15

Number of tourists down 2% in September

11:52

Rebels to return to Black Nights Film Festival

11:03

Bold new bridge project threatened as complainant takes matter to court

10:18

Ambassador in Tel Aviv: Estonian embassy not to be moved to Jerusalem

09:35

Tallinn-Pärnu railway line to be closed permanently in December

08:53

Group set up in Estonian parliament in support of Donald Trump

05.11

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 5-11 November

05.11

Estonia 200 supports allowing dual citizenship for all Estonians

05.11

Interview: Riina Sikkut on health, labour, equality and her role

05.11

Riigikogu committee supports Estonia's participation in Dubai Expo

05.11

Think tank wants to reform Justice Chancellor office, Madise disagrees

05.11

Giving up oil shale would cost Estonia €1 billion per year

05.11

Mobile-ID service experienced issues on Monday Updated

05.11

President Kaljulaid combines US visit with 4-hour NYC marathon time

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

05.11

First suitors appear for Theatre NO99 building in Tallinn

05.11

Olympic Entertainment gets new CEO as Jääger resigns

05.11

Estonia reopens embassy in Hungary

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: