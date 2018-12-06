October accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia, a total of 274,000 domestic and foreign tourists stayed at the country's accommodation establishments in October, up 1% on year. Compared to last October, the number of domestic tourists increased, while the number of foreign tourists decreased.

This October, a total of 163,000 foreign tourists stayed at Estonian accommodation establishments, 2% fewer than during the same month last year. 98,600, or 61% of all foreign tourists, arrived from Finland, Russia and Latvia. Compared to last October, the number of tourists from Finland and Russia decreased by 9% and 1%, respectively, while the number of tourists from Latvia increased by 5%.

An increase was also registered in the number of tourists arriving from several European countries, including Germany, Lithuania, Norway and Spain. Fewer tourists, meanwhile, came from Asian countries than in October 2017.

72% of the foreign tourists stayed at the accommodation establishments of Tallinn. Another 8% stayed in Pärnu, 6% in Tartu and 4% at the accommodation establishments of Ida-Viru County. 65% of foreign tourists were on holiday, while another 27% travelled for business.

Domestic tourist numbers up 6%

A total of 111,000 domestic tourists stayed at Estonia's accommodation establishments in October, representing an increase of 6% on year. 58% of accommodated domestic tourists were on holiday, while another 30% were travelling for business.

28% of accommodated domestic tourists stayed at the accommodation establishments of Harju County, 16% in Tartu County, 13% in Pärnu County and 11% in Ida-Viru County.

In October 2018, a total of 1,005 accommodation establishments offered their services for tourists, including 20,000 rooms and 47,000 bed places at an occupancy rate of 46% and 35%, respectively.

The average cost of a guest night remained steady on year at 38€, going as high as 44€ in Harju County and as low as 36€ in Tartu County and 31€ in Pärnu and Ida-Viru Counties.

