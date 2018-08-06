June accommodated tourist numbers remain unchanged on year

news

A hotel room in Estonia. Photo is illustrative.
A hotel room in Estonia. Photo is illustrative. Source: (Egert Kamenik/Postimees/Scanpix)
According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Monday, a total of 372,700 domestic and foreign tourists stayed at accommodation establishments in Estonia in June, with the number of foreign tourists decreasing and the number of domestic tourists increasing on year.

In June 2018, a total of 231,400 foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. 3% fewer than in June 2017. Last month, 119,100 tourists, or more than half of all foreign tourists, arrived from Latvia, Finland and Russia. Compared to June 2017, the number of tourists arriving from Latvia and Finland decreased by 3% and 5%, respectively. The number of Finnish tourists fell for the fifth month in a row, compared to the same month of the previous year. More tourists, meanwhile, visited Estonia from Russia, Germany, Lithuania, Poland, the UK and several other European countries. Last month, 4% fewer tourists came from Asian countries than in June 2017.

64% of all foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Tallinn, 11% stayed in Pärnu, and 7% in Tartu. 4% of foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Ida-Viru County. 73% of foreign tourists were on holiday, while 21% were travelling for business.

141,300 domestic tourists stayed at Estonia's accommodation establishments last month, up 5% on year. 65% of domestic tourists were on holiday and 21% were travelling for business. 23% of accommodated domestic tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Harju County, 14% in Pärnu County and 11% each in Tartu and Ida-Viru Counties.

Last month, a total of 1,344 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists, offering 24,000 rooms and 56,000 bed places at occupancy rates of 52% and 41%, respectively. The average cost of a guest night increased €1 on year to €40. The average cost of a guest night was €50 in Harju County, €36 in Tartu County, €34 in Pärnu County and €33 in Ida-Viru County.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

