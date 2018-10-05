Number of tourists up year over year in August

According to Statistics Estonia, 448,000 domestic and international visitors stayed in accommodation establishments in Estonia in August. This is 3% more than in August 2017, with the number of domestic tourists increasing and the number of foreign visitors staying the same.

263,000 foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, which is as many as did in August 2017. Fewer tourists than in August 2017 arrived from neighbouring countries Latvia, Finland and Russia. More tourists arrived from Germany, Spain, Italy and Sweden.

The number of tourists from Asian countries increased by 18% compared to the same month last year. 62% of foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Tallinn, 10% stayed in Pärnu, 8% in Tartu and 3% of foreign tourists stayed in Ida-Viru County. 77% of foreign tourists were here on holiday, 17% were on a business trip.

185,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, which is 8% more than in August 2017. 67% of domestic tourists did so while on holiday, and 19% were travelling for work. 19% of accommodated domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Harju County, 16% in Pärnu County, 11% in Ida-Viru County and 10% in Tartu County.

1,387 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists in August this year. 24,000 rooms and 58,000 beds were available. 56% of the rooms and 46% of the beds were occupied, and the average cost of a guest night was €40, €2 more than in August last year. The average cost of a guest night was €51 in Harju County, €37 in Pärnu County, €35 in Tartu County and €28 in Ida-Viru County.