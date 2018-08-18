news

Enterprise Estonia: Super Cup brings in extra €5 million in tourist money ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Atlético Madrid fans attending the UEFA Super Cup at Tallinn's Lilleküla Stadium on Wednesday night. 15 August 2018.
Atlético Madrid fans attending the UEFA Super Cup at Tallinn's Lilleküla Stadium on Wednesday night. 15 August 2018. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Business

Estonia received an extra €5 million in tourism revenue as a result of the UEFA Super Cup match hosted in Tallinn on Wednesday, Enterprise Estonia estimates.

According to the Estonian Football Association (EJL), approximately 10,000 foreign visitors, including some 500 journalists, travelled to Tallinn in connection with Wednesday's match. The visitors left an estimated €5 million in Estonia, and in addition to the direct economic impact benefit, the large-scale event had a significantly bigger positive effect on Estonia as a travel destination, Enterprise Estonia said.

"It is believed that most football fans arrived in Estonia by plane, and it is known that the average visitor arriving by plane leaves some €400 here," said Annely Vürmer, head of the Estonian Tourist Board. "Taking into accunt the higher than usual accommodation prices, we can put our estimate for additional tourism revenue at approximately €5 million."

The event also raised awareness of Estonia by means of live television broadcasts and social media posts by both the football clubs and their star players, who have a large following worldwide.

"The presence of foreign journalists in such big numbers also gives us confidence that word about Estonia as an excellent country for staging various major events will spread, and that those on the lookout for a new destination for their event will give consideration to Estonia," Vürmer added.

UEFA Europa League winner Atlético Madrid beat UEFA Champions League reigning champions Real Madrid 4-2 in the UEFA Super Cup match played at Tallinn's Lilleküla Stadium on Wednesday night.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

enterprise estoniatourismuefa super cup


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
17.08

Police dispatching hundreds of officers to 2018 Weekend Festival

17.08

Greens eyeing 11 Riigikogu seats next spring

17.08

Hiiumaa access woes as ferry breaks down, flights suspended for two weeks

17.08

Riigikogu committee: Estonia in favour of remaining on summer time

17.08

Government approves moving forward with eastern border construction

17.08

Narva City Council gets new chair, newly-seceded political grouping

17.08

Estonia 200 could become fully-fledged party, says Kristina Kallas

16.08

Narva councilmen leave Centre Party over corruption suspicions

FEATURE
BUSINESS
16.08

Free public transport boosts Ida-Viru County passenger numbers by 92%

16.08

Air Baltic to add new flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels, Copenhagen

16.08

Two Tallink ferry terminal hotels to be refurbished, extended

16.08

A. Le Coq sales volume drops 20% in first half of 2018

15.08

Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage

15.08

Liquidators: Versobank deposits will be paid out in full

15.08

Danske Bank closing three branch offices, to reduce number of employees

15.08

Port of Tallinn six-month loss totals €2.3 million due to dividends

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
13:12

Enterprise Estonia: Super Cup brings in extra €5 million in tourist money

11:19

Estonia sees fastest inflation in eurozone in July

09:04

Gallery: Former prime ministers celebrate centennial at Stenbock House

02:33

Ragnar Klavan and the leaving of Liverpool: To Cagliari for €2 million

17.08

Riigikogu member Olga Ivanova quits Centre board, probably party altogether

17.08

Ratas: Guilty in Danske money laundering case must be held responsible

17.08

Eastern border maintenance to cost €70 million through 2026

17.08

NATO Eurofighter stray missile search called off

17.08

Free Party pays monthly contribution to watchdog member nonprofit

17.08

Police dispatching hundreds of officers to 2018 Weekend Festival

17.08

Greens eyeing 11 Riigikogu seats next spring

17.08

Hiiumaa access woes as ferry breaks down, flights suspended for two weeks

17.08

Riigikogu committee: Estonia in favour of remaining on summer time

17.08

Government approves moving forward with eastern border construction

17.08

Narva City Council gets new chair, newly-seceded political grouping

17.08

Estonia 200 could become fully-fledged party, says Kristina Kallas

16.08

Narva councilmen leave Centre Party over corruption suspicions

16.08

Free public transport boosts Ida-Viru County passenger numbers by 92%

16.08

Air Baltic to add new flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels, Copenhagen

16.08

Prime minister proposes convening parliament for extraordinary sitting

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: