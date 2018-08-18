Enterprise Estonia: Super Cup brings in extra €5 million in tourist money

Estonia received an extra €5 million in tourism revenue as a result of the UEFA Super Cup match hosted in Tallinn on Wednesday, Enterprise Estonia estimates.

According to the Estonian Football Association (EJL), approximately 10,000 foreign visitors, including some 500 journalists, travelled to Tallinn in connection with Wednesday's match. The visitors left an estimated €5 million in Estonia, and in addition to the direct economic impact benefit, the large-scale event had a significantly bigger positive effect on Estonia as a travel destination, Enterprise Estonia said.

"It is believed that most football fans arrived in Estonia by plane, and it is known that the average visitor arriving by plane leaves some €400 here," said Annely Vürmer, head of the Estonian Tourist Board. "Taking into accunt the higher than usual accommodation prices, we can put our estimate for additional tourism revenue at approximately €5 million."

The event also raised awareness of Estonia by means of live television broadcasts and social media posts by both the football clubs and their star players, who have a large following worldwide.

"The presence of foreign journalists in such big numbers also gives us confidence that word about Estonia as an excellent country for staging various major events will spread, and that those on the lookout for a new destination for their event will give consideration to Estonia," Vürmer added.

UEFA Europa League winner Atlético Madrid beat UEFA Champions League reigning champions Real Madrid 4-2 in the UEFA Super Cup match played at Tallinn's Lilleküla Stadium on Wednesday night.

