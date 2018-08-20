news

Klavan sees new team defeated on opening day in Serie A, doesn't start ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Andrew Whyte
Cagliari Calcio manager Rolando Maran (pictured) has yet to pick the freshly-arrived Ragnar Klavan.
Cagliari Calcio manager Rolando Maran (pictured) has yet to pick the freshly-arrived Ragnar Klavan. Source: LAPRESSE/Scanpix
News

Ragnar Klavan, captain of the Estonian national side, saw his new club Cagliari Calcio, based in Sardinia, Italy, lose 2-0 away to Empoli in the opening game of the Serie A 2018-2019 season.

Ragnar Klavan himself only officially joined the team on Friday and did not start for Cagliari nor was he named in Rolando Maran's squad, so played no part in the game which saw Empoli score twice in the 14th and 52nd minutes of the game.

Cagliari Calcio's next game and their debut home game of the season is on Saturday 26 August against Sassuolo. Cagliari avoided relegation to Serie B in the 2017-18 season, finishing 16th, and the team is currently playing in its temporary home of the Sardegna Arena, very close to the Sardinian capital's marina and waterfront, and adjacent to the site of the yet-to-be-built new stadium, due for completion in 2021.

Central Defender Ragnar Klavan, 32, from Viljandi in central Estonia, was signed from the English Premier League team Liverpool F.C. for a reported €2 million, having played two seasons at Anfield, racking up two goals, though often struggling to get a regular start on the pitch.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ragnar klavanestonian sportsport in estoniaestonian footballcagliari calcio


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
19.08

Talvik to establish new political party, hoping for 25 Riigikogu seats

18.08

Ferry Leiger re-enters service on Hiiumaa route

18.08

Gallery: Former prime ministers celebrate centennial at Stenbock House

18.08

Ragnar Klavan and the leaving of Liverpool: To Cagliari for €2 million

17.08

Riigikogu member Olga Ivanova quits Centre board, probably party altogether

17.08

Eastern border maintenance to cost €70 million through 2026

17.08

NATO Eurofighter stray missile search called off

17.08

Free Party pays monthly contribution to watchdog member nonprofit

FEATURE
BUSINESS
18.08

Estonia sees fastest inflation in eurozone in July

17.08

Ratas: Guilty in Danske money laundering case must be held responsible

16.08

Free public transport boosts Ida-Viru County passenger numbers by 92%

16.08

Air Baltic to add new flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels, Copenhagen

16.08

Two Tallink ferry terminal hotels to be refurbished, extended

16.08

A. Le Coq sales volume drops 20% in first half of 2018

15.08

Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage

15.08

Liquidators: Versobank deposits will be paid out in full

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
The Free Party is currently a member of the opposition in the Riigikogu.

Free Party council discusses election programme

The council of the opposition Free Party, which convened in the Northeastern Estonian village of Kauksi on Saturday, discussed the party's main messages for the upcoming Riigikogu elections next March.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
12:04

Young musician of the year doesn't make it to European finals in Edinburgh

11:22

Klavan sees new team defeated on opening day in Serie A, doesn't start

10:32

All Sunday's Estonia 100 singing event songs together with lyrics

09:34

Over 52,000 people join together in virtual choir celebrating independence

08:49

Gallery and video: Crown Princess Victoria at Estonia 100 singing event

19.08

Video: Ott Tänak wins WRC Rally Germany

19.08

Summer week of Estonian centennial celebrations underway

19.08

Free Party council discusses election programme

19.08

Saku sales down 13% in first half of 2018

19.08

Kallas: Estonian state should privatise public infrastructure companies

19.08

Talvik to establish new political party, hoping for 25 Riigikogu seats

18.08

Ferry Leiger re-enters service on Hiiumaa route

18.08

Enterprise Estonia: Super Cup brings in extra €5 million in tourist money

18.08

Estonia sees fastest inflation in eurozone in July

18.08

Gallery: Former prime ministers celebrate centennial at Stenbock House

18.08

Ragnar Klavan and the leaving of Liverpool: To Cagliari for €2 million

17.08

Riigikogu member Olga Ivanova quits Centre board, probably party altogether

17.08

Ratas: Guilty in Danske money laundering case must be held responsible

17.08

Eastern border maintenance to cost €70 million through 2026

17.08

NATO Eurofighter stray missile search called off

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: