Ragnar Klavan grabs first win in Cagliari colours

Estonian footballer and national team captain has bagged his first win playing for his new club, Italian Serie A side Cagliari Calcio, winning 1-0 away to Atalanta.

Central defender Klavan, who played two seasons for Liverpool FC in the English Premier League and was sold to Cagliari for €2 million last month, played the full 90 minutes in the match, which is also the team's first win of the season.

Cagliari, playing in their home stadium in the Sardinian capital, went 1-0 up in the first half against the visitors, Atalanta, from Bergamo in the north of Italy.

Cagliari now lie 12th in Serie A (out of 20 teams) and next face AC Milan away on Sunday, 16th September. Their previous two games had resulted in a 2-0 home loss to Empoli and a 2-2 draw at home to Sassuolo.

Ragnar Klavan played two seasons at Liverpool, but struggled to get a regular start in a defensive lineup which included the likes of Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joël Matip. He did nevertheless rack up two goals during that time, and has the distinction of being the first ever Estonian to score in the English Premier League.