news

Klavan and Tunjov's teams progress in Italian domestic football trophy ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Ragnar Klavan.
Ragnar Klavan. Source: ERR
News

Estonian football national team captain Ragnar Klavan's home club Cagliari Calcio passed to the next round of the Italian domestic football cup, the Coppa Italia, after defeating Cremonese 1:0 in the third round. Estonian player Georgi Tunjov's club, SPAL, is also through.

Cagliari's only goal of the match came from Paolo Farago, after the midfielder's strike gave the home team a 1:0 lead, which they were able to hold on to. Klavan played all 90 minutes, strengthening Cagliari's defensive line.

Cagliari will face off against the winner of Verona Hellas - Venezia in the fourth round. The winning team between Cagliari and the aforementioned pair will go on to meet Atalanta in the round of 16.

Serie B club SPAL, home club of 19-year old Estonian midfielder Georgi Tunjov, defeated Crotone on penalties. The teams went goal-less for the first 90 regulation minutes, as well as the first 15 minutes' extra-time, but both sides scored once apiece in the second period of added-on time, leading to a penalty shoot-out, which Tunjov's club was able to come out on top in.

SPAL will face off against fellow Serie B squad Monza in the next round.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:46

SDE leader to propose supporting 'marriage equality'

16:46

EU, African Union to host post-coronavirus solutions hackathon

16:08

Kai Rimmel: Estonia does not need Rail Baltic

16:04

Initial marriage vote question options proposed

15:42

Klavan and Tunjov's teams progress in Italian domestic football trophy

15:33

Health Board: 82 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed over last 24 hours Updated

15:14

Central bank: COVID-19 crisis sees savings, loan association deposits halt

15:00

Isamaa: Marriage definition national vote only right course of action Updated

14:47

Gallery: Concerned citizens petition cabinet meeting with 100 cakes

14:15

Self-isolation period shortened to 10 days from October 30

13:48

Border guard celebrates 30th anniversary

13:12

Paper: Nortal pays highest monthly wage of all major companies in Estonia

12:46

Škoda winner in Elron procurement for six new trains in 2024

12:09

Kanepi through to ITF Istanbul quarterfinals after straight set victory

11:42

Health board doctor: Record day of COVID-19 cases need not mean all is lost

11:11

Health Board: Workplace could create post for coronavirus alleviation

10:36

Bolt's annual losses rise to €85 million

10:08

Justice chancellor: State drawing lines on everything would destroy society

09:42

Foreign minister: Coronavirus 'thermometer' has exploded

09:07

Fire claims lives of two elderly people in Viljandi

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: