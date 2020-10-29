Klavan and Tunjov's teams progress in Italian domestic football trophy

Estonian football national team captain Ragnar Klavan's home club Cagliari Calcio passed to the next round of the Italian domestic football cup, the Coppa Italia, after defeating Cremonese 1:0 in the third round. Estonian player Georgi Tunjov's club, SPAL, is also through.

Cagliari's only goal of the match came from Paolo Farago, after the midfielder's strike gave the home team a 1:0 lead, which they were able to hold on to. Klavan played all 90 minutes, strengthening Cagliari's defensive line.

Cagliari will face off against the winner of Verona Hellas - Venezia in the fourth round. The winning team between Cagliari and the aforementioned pair will go on to meet Atalanta in the round of 16.

Serie B club SPAL, home club of 19-year old Estonian midfielder Georgi Tunjov, defeated Crotone on penalties. The teams went goal-less for the first 90 regulation minutes, as well as the first 15 minutes' extra-time, but both sides scored once apiece in the second period of added-on time, leading to a penalty shoot-out, which Tunjov's club was able to come out on top in.

SPAL will face off against fellow Serie B squad Monza in the next round.

--

