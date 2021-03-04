In his first match since December 16, Estonian national team captain Ragnar Klavan helped his home club Cagliari Calcio to a 1:0 victory over Bologna in the Italian Serie A.

The first and only goal of the match happened in the 19th minute, when Juventus loanee Daniele Rugani scored on a header from a corner. Aside from the only goal, the uneventful match saw five yellow cards, one for a player not on the pitch, and not much else.

Klavan played the full 90 minutes in his first match since mid-December, helping Cagliari keep a clean sheet with Bologna going for six shots on goal. The centerback and national team captain dealt with injuries and a bout with the coronavirus, also taking some time to get back into form in recent weeks.

Cagliari was in a major slump from November, losing ten of 15 matches and only grabbing draws from the rest. The Estonian's team has now notched two consecutive victories, but sits at 17th in the Italian top-flight, one point ahead of relegation-placed Torino.

--

