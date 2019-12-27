Ragnar Klavan: No regrets about the leaving of Liverpool

Estonian footballer of the year Ragnar Klavan appeared on ETV's Christmas charity drive Jõulutunnel on Christmas day, where he said he had no regrets about leaving English premier league team Liverpool.

Defender Klavan, 34, appeared in the ETV studios together with his wife, Lili, and three children, including daughter Luna who was born in October.

"I have moved so much in my career that every decision I make is the 'right' decision. There can be no retrospective thinking or regret," Klavan, who now plays for Serie A team Cagliari, currently sixth in the league, said on the show.

His former club are top of the English Premier League by a wide margin at the time of writing, and clinched last year's Champions League trophy over Spurs, all of which happened after Klavan left the club, in August 2018.

"When I watched last year's Champions League victory, [I realized my enjoyment of it] would have been very much dependent on my playing time. If that had been less than it had been in the previous two seasons, I would not have felt valuable. This Champions League victory would have remained a recap - I wouldn't have enjoyed it," Klavan said.

Chatting with host Kristjan Pihl, the family also contrasted life in Sardinia with that of their previous home in Liverpool, noting that the food was tastier in their current location, although the Estonian language was effectively a secret tongue of its own there.

As to the question how much longer the Estonian's career will continue, Lili answered that: "It's not really up to me to decide. As to how long he'll play - I think a few more seasons. We're still waiting patiently [to come back to Estonia]."

