ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ragnar Klavan: No regrets about the leaving of Liverpool ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Klavan family, appearing on Christmas day's Jõulutunnel broadcast.
The Klavan family, appearing on Christmas day's Jõulutunnel broadcast. Source: ERR
News

Estonian footballer of the year Ragnar Klavan appeared on ETV's Christmas charity drive Jõulutunnel on Christmas day, where he said he had no regrets about leaving English premier league team Liverpool.

Defender Klavan, 34, appeared in the ETV studios together with his wife, Lili, and three children, including daughter Luna who was born in October.

"I have moved so much in my career that every decision I make is the 'right' decision. There can be no retrospective thinking or regret," Klavan, who now plays for Serie A team Cagliari, currently sixth in the league, said on the show.

His former club are top of the English Premier League by a wide margin at the time of writing, and clinched last year's Champions League trophy over Spurs, all of which happened after Klavan left the club, in August 2018.

"When I watched last year's Champions League victory, [I realized my enjoyment of it] would have been very much dependent on my playing time. If that had been less than it had been in the previous two seasons, I would not have felt valuable. This Champions League victory would have remained a recap - I wouldn't have enjoyed it," Klavan said.

Chatting with host Kristjan Pihl, the family also contrasted life in Sardinia with that of their previous home in Liverpool, noting that the food was tastier in their current location, although the Estonian language was effectively a secret tongue of its own there.

As to the question how much longer the Estonian's career will continue, Lili answered that: "It's not really up to me to decide. As to how long he'll play - I think a few more seasons. We're still waiting patiently [to come back to Estonia]."

The original Jõulutunnel segment (in Estonian) is here.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

liverpool fcragnar klavanestonian sportscagliari calcioestonian sportspeopleestonian footballers
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Crisis contacts
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:04

Ragnar Klavan: No regrets about the leaving of Liverpool

16:42

Estonia had smallest number of asylum applications in EU in 2019

16:39

'How do you shoot people?': Remembering Afghanistan, 40 years on

16:10

Paper: Tallinn city district campaign calls for donations, not fireworks

15:45

Portal: Protections improved for two endangered bird species

15:13

Luik: Democracy is intact but being tested

15:09

Reinsalu: Russia wants to use Sputnik to undermine EU unity

14:44

Over 100 Estonians renounced citizenship in 2019

14:12

New measurement system shows Estonia has 90,000 hectares more forest

13:40

Taavi Rõivas: Ratas missing independence day reception out of bitterness

13:16

Influenza cases increased by almost 20 percent

12:37

Architects demand cancellation of National Library renovation project

11:56

President makes over 30 foreign working trips in 2019

11:31

Over 700 people granted Estonian citizenship in 2019

11:06

Paper: Many working-age adults stuck caring for loved ones

10:35

Ratas will not attend president's Independence Day reception

09:55

EDF: No improvement in Russian military flight practices, despite claims

09:27

Russia threatens countermeasures against Estonia over Sputnik sanctions

08:55

Young woman found alive after six-day search

26.12

Jõulutunnel charity Christmas show raises over quarter of a million euros

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: