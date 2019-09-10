ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Estonia defeated 4-0 by Holland in Euros qualifier ({{commentsTotal}})

Estonia v Netherlands Group C European Championships qualifier on Monday, 9 September.
Photo: Estonia v Netherlands Group C European Championships qualifier on Monday, 9 September. Author: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Estonia's national football team lost 4-0 at home to the Netherlands in a European Championships qualifier in Tallinn Monday night, leaving the team firmly rooted at the bottom of Group C.

The guests took the lead in the 17th minute at the A. le Coq Arena in Tallinn, after keeping Estonia under pressure with several chances, one finding the net but being ruled offside, when Ryan Babel (Galatasaray) connected with a cross from Daley Blind to beat Estonian keeper Sergei Lepmets. The score stayed 1-0 to the Netherlands until halftime.

The Galatasaray man was on point again just after the break with a header neatly placed beyond Lepmets' reach from across the other side.

Almost half an hour later, Memphis Depay was given time by Estonia's defence to strike off the left foot from just outside the box, to make things 3-0, with Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum finding space from a Netherlands free kick to head in the fourth.

The defeat was by half the amount of goals Estonia conceded against Germany in the preceding group game in June, when the team lost 8-0, but the home team barely troubled Dutch keeper Jasper Cillessen all evening.

The best chance came in the 14th minute when winger Sergei Zenjov broke down the right but was unable to connect with a teammate.

Estonia also saw three bookings, including former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan, to the Netherland's one.

Estonia is next in action exactly a month from now, away to Belarus, which lies one place above in Group C, having won one game.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian sportsport in estoniaestonian national football teameuropean championships


