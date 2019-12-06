ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Karel Voolaid confirmed Estonian national football team interim manager ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Karel Voolaid.
Karel Voolaid. Source: ERR
News

Karel Voolaid has been appointed interim manager of the Estonian national football team, Baltic News Service reports.

Voolaid, 42, had been caretaker manager since July following the departure of Martin Reim, and has signed a contract lasting to year end 2020, the Estonian Football Association announced on Friday. 

Current assistant coaches Mario Hansi, Aivar Anniste, Vladimir Vassiljev, goalkeepers' coach Mart Poom and conditioning coach Ott Meerits are set to continue their work alongside Voolaid, according to BNS.

Estonia failed to qualify for next year's European Championships after finishing bottom of Group C.

The team's next fixture is a friendly against New Caledonia in Tallinn on March 26 next year.

Voolaid has been a coach for over 20 years and has gained extensive experience both at club and national level, ,including at Nõmme Kalju FC where he was manager, and youth coach at Tartu FC Santos and FC Flora. Voolaid was also assistant coach at Turun Palloseura in Turku, Finland, which was then in the top-tier Veikkausliiga.

As a player, Voolaid started for Paide Linnameeskond in the  Meistriliiga. He has also worked as a coaching instructor for the Estonian FA, and gained his UEFA Pro coaching license in 2008. He has been in charge of the Estonian Football Association's coaching courses since 2016, according to BNS.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

karel voolaidsport in estoniafootball in estoniaestonian national football team
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
19:14

Karel Voolaid confirmed Estonian national football team interim manager

18:33

Gallery: Lantern Festival lights up Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds

18:09

Private sector wind farm developers say defense ministry blocking progress

17:47

New Enterprise Estonia chairman announced

17:31

Järvik: I haven't seen a "bug" but the equipment detected it

17:12

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia Dec. 6-12

16:40

Lüganuse municipality releases school principal over party youth meeting

16:31

Farmers start petition highlighting inequalities in EU farm support

16:11

Doctors: Lives at risk due to pediatric pharmaceuticals shortage

15:42

M.V.Wool to lay-off of 125 employees

15:15

Security adviser to PM: We have never considered a plan B

15:07

Major European money laundering swoop uncovers dozens of suspects

14:32

Foundation launched to support Tartu's capital of culture 2024 planning

14:10

Consumer price index increased by 1.8 percent in November

13:33

No further Listeria bacteria found at meat-packers Oskari Lihatööstus

12:36

Former prime minister: Politicians do not have a clear goal

12:01

Wind farm developers holding joint press conference

11:34

Saaremaa to contribute €150,000 to Kuressaare-Stockholm summer flight plan

10:59

Wolves kill close to 20 dogs in recent months

10:28

Twenty people infected with Listeria bacteria in 2019, says health board

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: