Karel Voolaid confirmed Estonian national football team interim manager

Karel Voolaid has been appointed interim manager of the Estonian national football team, Baltic News Service reports.

Voolaid, 42, had been caretaker manager since July following the departure of Martin Reim, and has signed a contract lasting to year end 2020, the Estonian Football Association announced on Friday.

Current assistant coaches Mario Hansi, Aivar Anniste, Vladimir Vassiljev, goalkeepers' coach Mart Poom and conditioning coach Ott Meerits are set to continue their work alongside Voolaid, according to BNS.

Estonia failed to qualify for next year's European Championships after finishing bottom of Group C.

The team's next fixture is a friendly against New Caledonia in Tallinn on March 26 next year.

Voolaid has been a coach for over 20 years and has gained extensive experience both at club and national level, ,including at Nõmme Kalju FC where he was manager, and youth coach at Tartu FC Santos and FC Flora. Voolaid was also assistant coach at Turun Palloseura in Turku, Finland, which was then in the top-tier Veikkausliiga.

As a player, Voolaid started for Paide Linnameeskond in the Meistriliiga. He has also worked as a coaching instructor for the Estonian FA, and gained his UEFA Pro coaching license in 2008. He has been in charge of the Estonian Football Association's coaching courses since 2016, according to BNS.