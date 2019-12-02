ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Hunt's Colts throw away home lead over Titans to slip to third in division ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Sports
ERR News
Margus Hunt being interviewed by ERR recently.
Margus Hunt being interviewed by ERR recently. Source: ERR
Sports

Margus Hunt's Indianapolis Colts threw away a halftime lead against divisional rivals the Tennessee Titans in front of a home crowd. The result sees the team slip to third place in the AFC South, a division they led a few games ago, putting their playoff hopes in doubt, with four games to go.

The Colts opened up the score with a Touchdown in the First Quarter, which the Titans soon matched. A Colts Field Goal was the sole score I in the Second Quarter at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with the score 10-7 to the hosts at the end of the quarter.

Hunt himself, a Defensive Tackle who also plays on Special Teams, generally has not been starting games this season, but gets some play time.

In any event Sunday would have been one to forget; while the Colts defense had a good game, sacking Titans' Quarterback Ryan Tannehill several times and recovering a Titans' fumble in the First Quarter, those were some of the few highlights, along with the final Colts' score, a characteristic rushing Touchdown early on in the Third Quarter.

Veteran Colts' kicker Adam Vinatieri in particular had a nightmare; having missed two Field Goals in the First Quarter, a blocked field goal saw the Titans run the ball in for one of two unanswered Fourth Quarter Touchdowns (the Titans had already brought the score level to 17-17 with a Field Goal and a Touchdown in the Third Quarter).

With the score finishing 31-17, and the Colts on the road for three of their remaining four games, the playoffs look out of reach now: The Colts are 6-6 behind the Titans (7-5) and the Houston Texans (8-4).

Their next game is at Tampa Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

margus huntindianapolis coltsestonian sportssport in estoniaestonian sports people
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:38

No listeria bacteria found in Rimi's central kitchen

15:04

November 2 degrees warmer than average

14:31

Sildam: Neither officials nor politicians can run the country by themselves

14:05

Aller promises to keep initiative to help families move to countryside

13:37

Coop Pank IPO raises €37.9 million

13:09

Estonia to buy new embassy building in Latvia

12:42

EU Affairs Committee in Helsinki to discuss new EU action plan, climate

12:08

Estonian-language schools in Ida-Viru County seeking additional funding

11:35

Study: Estonian pensioners are among the poorest in OECD countries

11:01

Arvo Aller to ERR: My first goal will be to restore peace at work

10:40

Estonia to pay additional €200,000 into NATO budget

10:09

Minister of Finance says alcohol tax cuts increased economic growth

09:35

Hando Runnel wins Contribution to Estonian National Identity award

09:04

Paper: Border fence broken by trees in October storm

08:44

Gallery: First Advent candles lit in Estonia

08:22

Hunt's Colts throw away home lead over Titans to slip to third in division

01.12

Western Estonian islands, ministry opt to order new ferry

01.12

Winter tires mandatory beginning Dec. 1

01.12

Baltic leaders: EU budget must help reach climate neutrality

01.12

October rail freight carriage down 17.7 percent on year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: