Margus Hunt's Indianapolis Colts threw away a halftime lead against divisional rivals the Tennessee Titans in front of a home crowd. The result sees the team slip to third place in the AFC South, a division they led a few games ago, putting their playoff hopes in doubt, with four games to go.

The Colts opened up the score with a Touchdown in the First Quarter, which the Titans soon matched. A Colts Field Goal was the sole score I in the Second Quarter at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with the score 10-7 to the hosts at the end of the quarter.

Hunt himself, a Defensive Tackle who also plays on Special Teams, generally has not been starting games this season, but gets some play time.

In any event Sunday would have been one to forget; while the Colts defense had a good game, sacking Titans' Quarterback Ryan Tannehill several times and recovering a Titans' fumble in the First Quarter, those were some of the few highlights, along with the final Colts' score, a characteristic rushing Touchdown early on in the Third Quarter.

Veteran Colts' kicker Adam Vinatieri in particular had a nightmare; having missed two Field Goals in the First Quarter, a blocked field goal saw the Titans run the ball in for one of two unanswered Fourth Quarter Touchdowns (the Titans had already brought the score level to 17-17 with a Field Goal and a Touchdown in the Third Quarter).

With the score finishing 31-17, and the Colts on the road for three of their remaining four games, the playoffs look out of reach now: The Colts are 6-6 behind the Titans (7-5) and the Houston Texans (8-4).

Their next game is at Tampa Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8.