Estonia defeats Denmark 9:4 in European Curling Championships

The Estonian women's team scored a crucial win in the 2019 Le Gruyere AOP European Curling Championships in Helsingborg, Sweden, on Thursday morning, defeating Denmark 9:4.

In a match that began closely enough, Estonia's breakthrough came in the fifth end, which they won 3:0. Estonia also came out on top, 2:0, in the seventh and ninth ends.

As only the top eight teams will advance in the next division, today's win was a crucial one, as Estonia is currently tied for sixth place with the Czech Republic, Denmark and Norway, all four of which have currently won two games and lost six.

Estonia will finish up the tournament against the formidable Scotland, who has already ensured a spot in the semifinal. Also in the semifinals are Russia, Switzerland and the host Sweden.

