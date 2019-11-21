ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia defeats Denmark 9:4 in European Curling Championships ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Sports
ERR
Estonian women's curling team captain Marie Turmann.
Estonian women's curling team captain Marie Turmann. Source: Cheyenne Boone/WCF
Sports

The Estonian women's team scored a crucial win in the 2019 Le Gruyere AOP European Curling Championships in Helsingborg, Sweden, on Thursday morning, defeating Denmark 9:4.

In a match that began closely enough, Estonia's breakthrough came in the fifth end, which they won 3:0. Estonia also came out on top, 2:0, in the seventh and ninth ends.

As only the top eight teams will advance in the next division, today's win was a crucial one, as Estonia is currently tied for sixth place with the Czech Republic, Denmark and Norway, all four of which have currently won two games and lost six.

Estonia will finish up the tournament against the formidable Scotland, who has already ensured a spot in the semifinal. Also in the semifinals are Russia, Switzerland and the host Sweden.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

curlingwinter sportseuropean curling championships
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:31

Secretary of state's Järvik report: Minister exceeded his powers

15:30

Juhan Sarv appointed to Supreme Court

14:57

Ratas: Decision about Järvik's future will be made next week Updated

14:37

KFC expanding to Tartu, Narva in 2020

13:56

Tartu's Christmas village opens on Dec. 1

13:35

Statistics: Average gross hourly earnings continue to increase

13:02

Tallinn kindergartens increase fees

12:39

Police arrest man caught stalking children in Tallinn

12:04

Estonia defeats Denmark 9:4 in European Curling Championships

11:35

VTA deputy director: Thank Danes for uncovering listeria problem

11:02

Police: We take threats very seriously

10:31

Järvik issues draft order to release ministry secretary general

10:04

Paper: Bid for Patarei Sea Fortress more than €4.5 million

09:38

Ratas discusses bilateral cooperation with Dutch prime minister

09:08

E-services inaccessible after rats chew through wires

08:30

Suspicions of locals around minister's past land deal in Järvakandi

20.11

Paper: Russian oligarch Mikhail Abyzov was major Swedbank Estonia client

20.11

What the papers say: NATO, education and the PÖFF film festival

20.11

Riigikogu passes extraordinary €7 pension hike

20.11

Paper: Latvian minister of defense has no information about NATO plan B

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: