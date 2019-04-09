Kelly Sildaru wins fifth world championship gold

Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru has won a Junior World Championship gold medal for the fifth time, in Kläppen, Sweden, on Tuesday.

Sildaru scored 92.20 points in her second run, but in th event had already clinched the title on her first run, with 92.80 points, ERR's Estonian sports portal reports.

The result means Sildaru is the most successful female junior in world freestyle skiing and snowboarding championships since 2003, in terms of medals, and she has won a total of 28 international competitions.

The silver medal was won by 14-year-old Kirsty Muir (Scotland), with 81 points, and American Rell Harwood, the oldest competitor at 18, was in third place, with 77 points.

Kelly Sildaru, 17, who first emerged on the world stage at the 2016 Winter X games in Aspen, Colorado, when she was still 13, won gold in her first adult event at the 2019 FIS Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Utah in February. She also won three gold medals at January's X Games in Aspen, Colorado, including a record 99.00 points for the slopestyle event.

She now has five gold medals to her name, and two from this year alone, having already picked one up at the Winter X Games in January.