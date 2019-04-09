ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kelly Sildaru wins fifth world championship gold ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Kelly Sildaru in action.
Kelly Sildaru in action. Source: AFP/Scanpix
News

Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru has won a Junior World Championship gold medal for the fifth time, in Kläppen, Sweden, on Tuesday.

Sildaru scored 92.20 points in her second run, but in th event had already clinched the title on her first run, with 92.80 points, ERR's Estonian sports portal reports.

The result means Sildaru is the most successful female junior in world freestyle skiing and snowboarding championships since 2003, in terms of medals, and she has won a total of 28 international competitions.

The silver medal was won by 14-year-old Kirsty Muir (Scotland), with 81 points, and American Rell Harwood, the oldest competitor at 18, was in third place, with 77 points.

Kelly Sildaru, 17, who first emerged on the world stage at the 2016 Winter X games in Aspen, Colorado, when she was still 13, won gold in her first adult event at the 2019 FIS Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Utah in February. She also won three gold medals at January's X Games in Aspen, Colorado, including a record 99.00 points for the slopestyle event.

She now has five gold medals to her name, and two from this year alone, having already picked one up at the Winter X Games in January.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kelly sildaruestonian sportssport in estoniaestonian winter sports


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
08.04

Proposed coalition parties divide up parliamentary committee chair spots

08.04

Coalition intended to last course of current parliament, say signees

08.04

Proposed coalition nearly all-male, chock full of Eurosceptics, say rivals

08.04

Gallery: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa coalition deal signed into being

08.04

Prisma stores to begin accepting returns of non-deposit bottles

08.04

Ministers reelected to Riigikogu giving up pay until new government seated

08.04

AK. Nädal: What we can expect from Kaljulaid-Putin meeting

08.04

Põlluaas in Vienna to attend EU Speakers Conference

Opinion
15:40

'Opposition' Reform and SDE appoint Riigikogu committee members

15:02

Kelly Sildaru wins fifth world championship gold

14:32

Digest: Proposed coalition meets with more criticism, and some praise

13:29

MP and former Centre member Raimond Kaljulaid city council seat restored

12:53

Broadcasting Council to discuss Helme complaint against journalists

Business
03.04

IKEA to open limited store in Tallinn this autumn

02.04

Tallinn Airport enters summer season with market growth and new routes

02.04

Financial inspectors on ground at Swedbank in Tallinn

02.04

Finance Ministry defends excise duty analysis as objective, independent

01.04

Information system authority looks to expand e-voting as continuous service

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:16

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

16:32

Economy should be a smart one, not based on slave labour, says EKRE leader

15:40

'Opposition' Reform and SDE appoint Riigikogu committee members

15:02

Kelly Sildaru wins fifth world championship gold

14:32

Digest: Proposed coalition meets with more criticism, and some praise

13:29

MP and former Centre member Raimond Kaljulaid city council seat restored

12:53

Broadcasting Council to discuss Helme complaint against journalists

11:56

Reform, SDE begin talks to seek common ground

10:44

Latvian president in Estonia for three-day state visit

09:57

February exports up 4%, imports 5% on year

08:59

Aleksei Jevgrafov elected new mayor of Narva

08.04

Half of second pillar pension fund holders have less than €4,000

08.04

Proposed coalition parties divide up parliamentary committee chair spots

08.04

Coalition intended to last course of current parliament, say signees

08.04

Proposed coalition nearly all-male, chock full of Eurosceptics, say rivals

08.04

Gallery: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa coalition deal signed into being

08.04

Prisma stores to begin accepting returns of non-deposit bottles

08.04

Ministers reelected to Riigikogu giving up pay until new government seated

08.04

AK. Nädal: What we can expect from Kaljulaid-Putin meeting

08.04

Digest: Comment on Centre, EKRE, Isamaa agreement mainly negative

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: