Kelly Sildaru takes 6th Junior World Championships gold ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS
Kelly Sildaru in action.
Kelly Sildaru in action. Source: AFP/Scanpix
Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru ended her season with a gold medal at the FIS Freeski and Snowboard Junior World Championships in Klappen, Sweden on Saturday, where she won her career's first gold in Big Air jumps with a score of 175.40 points, the sports portal of daily Postimees reported.

The 17-year-old earned 83.20 points in the last round, and with the help of that score rose from fourth place to first position.

Sildaru has now collected altogether six gold medals in Junior World Championships.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

