Tallinn city government grants freestyle ski champ Kelly Sildaru €74,000

Tallinn city government is to award a total of €74,000 to Estonia freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru, who won her fourth world championship gold at the weekend.

The city is preparing a €65,000 support grant for the sports star, who won gold at the 2019 FIS Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Utah at the weekend, it announced in a press release.

Additionally, Sildaru, who turns 17 in a few days, has already received €6,000 in support from Tallinn city, along with another €3,000 granted to her father and coach, Tõnis Sildaru.

''We have to support our top stars, since the example and inspiration they provide, not to mention their self-sacrifice, is in fact invaluable,'' said Tallinn mayor Taavi Aas (Centre).

''Kelly Sildaru's success also acts as a great advertisement for both the country and its capital city,'' Mr Aas added.

At a national level, Estonian sports also receives funding and awards, primarily from the Ministry of Culture. Ms Sildaru was one of six recipients of the annual Ministry of Culture sports prizes, receiving a little under €10,000, according to the ministry's website. Other recipients of the same award included javelin thrower Magnus Kirt and football promoter Aivar Pohlak.

A native of Tallinn, Kelly Sildaru first emerged as a world class freestyle skiier at the 2016 Winter X games in Aspen, Colorado, when she was still 13. She now has four world championship golds in the trophy cupboard, after clinching the half-pipe title on Saturday in fairly dramatic style on her final run.

