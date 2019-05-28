ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Kontaveit out in first round of French Open

ERR, ERR News
Anett Kontaveit in action at Roland Garros.
Anett Kontaveit in action at Roland Garros. Source: AFP/Scanpix
Anett Kontaveit was knocked out in the first round of the French Tennis Open ladies singles on Tuesday, losing in three sets in Paris to Czech player Karolína Muchová.

Kontaveit won the first set 6:3, but went on to lose the second and third sets 6:2, 6:2 each, against the 22 year-old, according to ERR's sport portal.

Kontaveit got to the last 16 at the same tournament last year, but was unable to progress on the clay courts at Roland Garros this time.

Kontaveit, 23, from Tallinn, rose as high as 14th in the world rankings in recent months, and is currently 17th. She reached the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, and reached the semi-finals of the Miami Open in March, the furthest an Estonian player has ever progressed, at a high level tournament (Kaia Kanepi has reached the quarter finals in three of the four grand slam tournaments, including the French Open).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

anett kontaveitestonian tennisestonian sportsport in estonia


