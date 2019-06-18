ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kontaveit out of Birmingham tournament in first round ({{commentsTotal}})

Sports
Anett Kontaveit (left) and Johanna Konta after Monday's game.
Anett Kontaveit (left) and Johanna Konta after Monday's game. Source: PA Wire/PA Images/Scanpix
Sports

Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit has been knocked out of the Nature Valley Classic tennis tournament in Birmingham, England, by British player Johanna Konta, in straight sets.

The first set, at the Priory Club in Edgbaston, was quite closely fought and was at one point 4:4 in games before Konta, ranked two places above the similarly-named Kontaveit at 18th, broke the Estonian's serve and went on to win 6:4.

The second set was more of a formality, with the Briton wrapping things up at 6:2. The whole match lasted an hour and 12 minutes, ERR's online Estonian sports portal reports.

The game was the third head-to-head between the pair, with Konta victorious in all three.

Kontaveit is in action next week, again in England, at the Eastbourne tournament, part of the build-up to the Wimbledon Championships which begin on July 1.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

anett kontaveitestonian tennisestonian sportssport in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
09:55

EU committee seeks finance minister clarification on ESM stance

17.06

Reinsalu: Estonia supports unanimity in EU foreign policy

17.06

NATO jets scrambled six times last week over Russian aircraft

17.06

Apotheka appeal court PERH premises vacation, damages orders

17.06

No rail extension to Haapsalu budgeted for at present

17.06

June party ratings: Centre still sliding in Tallinn

17.06

Foreign minister in Luxembourg EU foreign and defense ministers summit

16.06

Galleries: Queen Margrethe II attends gala dinner, Sunday service

Opinion
15:05

Businessman admits to bribing Centre Party, released from trial

14:32

Eckerö start Muuga ferry route next Tuesday, competing with Tallink

14:05

Weather forecast: No rain on Midsummer Day

13:10

President Kaljulaid: Oil shale era over, time to look for new solutions

12:16

President on issues facing small investors and problems with pension reform

Business
15.06

Three Tallinn bank employees arrested for possible money laundering

14.06

Tallinn council chair: Tunnel with Finland would benefit all of Estonia

14.06

Saaremaa seeking operator for Mõntu-Ventspils ferry route

14.06

Supreme Court: State termination of contract with Edelaraudtee lawful

14.06

US senators submit bill with sanctions aimed at Nord Stream 2

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:11

Presidents Kaljulaid, Grabar-Kitarović discuss bilateral cooperation

15:53

Government meeting Thursday to mull €5 million loan in Nolan movie support

15:05

Businessman admits to bribing Centre Party, released from trial

14:32

Eckerö start Muuga ferry route next Tuesday, competing with Tallink

14:05

Weather forecast: No rain on Midsummer Day

13:10

President Kaljulaid: Oil shale era over, time to look for new solutions

12:16

President on issues facing small investors and problems with pension reform

11:34

Swedbank CEO and CFO suspended amid internal probe Updated

11:03

New Bank of Estonia board not likely to sit well with EKRE

10:42

Centre Party and prosecutor office on brink of Savisaar case settlement

09:55

EU committee seeks finance minister clarification on ESM stance

09:23

Kontaveit out of Birmingham tournament in first round

17.06

Estonia enters strong European innovators ranking for first time

17.06

Estonian women's fitness competitors bag five medals in Luxembourg

17.06

Reinsalu: Estonia supports unanimity in EU foreign policy

17.06

NATO jets scrambled six times last week over Russian aircraft

17.06

Survey: Rail Baltica moving cargo between Finland, Adriatic has potential

17.06

Balticconnector undersea gas pipeline reaches land in Estonia

17.06

Opinion: Laagna Road procession of deadlocks itself worthy of a Nolan movie

17.06

Apotheka appeal court PERH premises vacation, damages orders

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: