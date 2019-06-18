Kontaveit out of Birmingham tournament in first round

Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit has been knocked out of the Nature Valley Classic tennis tournament in Birmingham, England, by British player Johanna Konta, in straight sets.

The first set, at the Priory Club in Edgbaston, was quite closely fought and was at one point 4:4 in games before Konta, ranked two places above the similarly-named Kontaveit at 18th, broke the Estonian's serve and went on to win 6:4.

The second set was more of a formality, with the Briton wrapping things up at 6:2. The whole match lasted an hour and 12 minutes, ERR's online Estonian sports portal reports.

The game was the third head-to-head between the pair, with Konta victorious in all three.

Kontaveit is in action next week, again in England, at the Eastbourne tournament, part of the build-up to the Wimbledon Championships which begin on July 1.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!