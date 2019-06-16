Video: Steering issues in final stage cost Ott Tänak Rally Sardegna win

Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja were on track to win Rally Italia Sardegna on Sunday, heading into the final speed test with a significant lead over his competitors, when a problem with the steering wheel in their Toyota Yaris just seconds into the stage cost them more than two minutes, leaving the Estonian team in fifth place overall.

Nonetheless, points achieved in Sardinia have placed Tänak in the lead in the current standings for FIA World Rally Championship for Drivers, overtaking France's Sébastien Ogier (Citroën).

This was Tänak's 100th career rally.

Spain's Dani Sordo (Hyundai) claimed first place on the podium in Sardinia, followed by Finland's Teemu Suninen (Ford) and Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway).

Neste Rally Finland will take place in the Finnish Lakeland on Aug. 1-4.

