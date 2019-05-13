ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tänak wins inaugural WRC Rally Chile ({{commentsTotal}})

Sports
ERR, ERR News
Ott Tänak, winner of the inaugural WRC Rally Chile held 9-12 May, 2019.
Ott Tänak, winner of the inaugural WRC Rally Chile held 9-12 May, 2019. Source: Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Sports

Ott Tänak won the inaugural WRC Rally Chile on Sunday, bringing him up to second place in the driver standings.

Starting off in third place on the Thursday, in wet conditions, Tänak also got off to a slow start in the Toyota Yaris on the Friday, killing the engine in the opening race and seeing the second attempt interrupted due to crowd safety concerns, ERR's online Estonian sports portal reports.

However he soon became dominant, posting the fastest times throughout the rest of the day, and getting through Saturday unscathed, unlike some other drivers, including Toyota Gazoo Racing teammate Kris Meeke (Northern Ireland) and former series leader Thierry Neuville (Belgium), in a Hyundai, both of whom crashed.

Tänak, 31, from Saaremaa, took the maximum 30 points (25+5) from the event by finishing strongly over second and third placed drivers Sébastien Ogier (France, Citroen) and Sébastien Loeb (France, Hyundai), leading them by over half a minute in the closing stages.

Rally Chile was the second win of the season for Tänak, recently the subject of a biopic, and co-driver and fellow Estonian Martin Järveoja. He is currently ranked second in the drivers standings, behind Sébastien Ogier (winner of the last six consecutive drivers' titles) and ahead of Thierry Neuville of Belgium, last season's runner up and this season's table-leader going into the Chile event.

Chile held a candidate rally event last year and was awarded full WRC status for the first time this year, logically following the last rally in neighboring Argentina. The Chilean race is hald in the Biobío Region, around the city of Concepción.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ott tänakwrcsportsmotorsport


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
12.05

European Federation of Journalists adopts Estonian press freedom statement

11.05

Helir-Valdor Seeder reelected chairman of Isamaa

11.05

Public administration minister: State reform priority for government

10.05

Advance voting in EU elections starts Saturday, at foreign representations

10.05

President Kaljulaid congratulates Arnold Rüütel on 91st birthday

10.05

Aggressors apologize to Tarand, settlement requires approval of conciliator

10.05

Prime minister: We have to be realistic about border ratification

10.05

President of Georgia to visit Estonia next week

Opinion
09:14

Digest: New population minister wants return to family, religious values

08:59

2018 average gross monthly income €1,234

12.05

Gallery: ERR settling into its new Narva studio

12.05

Mother's Day: Mare Tupits named Mother of the Year

12.05

New winter tire requirements to take effect in December 2022

Business
09.05

Ferry Leiger to return to Hiiumaa route Friday

09.05

Business offices of Vjatšeslav Leedo searched by police

08.05

Research: EU Single Market membership boosts per capita income €445 a year

08.05

Riivo Tuvike named Tallinn Airport CEO

08.05

Cross-border beer trade still going strong, says breweries association

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

EU Elections panel
Latest news
10:26

Party ratings: Support for Centre hits record low

10:02

Tänak wins inaugural WRC Rally Chile

09:14

Digest: New population minister wants return to family, religious values

08:59

2018 average gross monthly income €1,234

12.05

Gallery: ERR settling into its new Narva studio

12.05

Mother's Day: Mare Tupits named Mother of the Year

12.05

New winter tire requirements to take effect in December 2022

12.05

African states interested in digital solutions developed by Estonian firms

12.05

European Federation of Journalists adopts Estonian press freedom statement

11.05

Day in the Life: Natalya the British Army corporal

11.05

Helir-Valdor Seeder reelected chairman of Isamaa

11.05

Moody's affirms Estonia A1 rating with stable outlook

11.05

Public administration minister: State reform priority for government

11.05

April registered unemployment falls to 4.8 percent

10.05

Advance voting in EU elections starts Saturday, at foreign representations

10.05

President Kaljulaid congratulates Arnold Rüütel on 91st birthday

10.05

Proposed Saaremaa wind turbine blocked

10.05

Aggressors apologize to Tarand, settlement requires approval of conciliator

10.05

European People's Party president visits Estonia as guest of Isamaa

10.05

Prime minister: We have to be realistic about border ratification

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: