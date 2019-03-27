Ott Tänak movie to premiere in April

''Ott Tänak – The Movie'' is set to premiere on 11 April, telling the story of the Estonian rally star in documentary form and plotting the progress of the boy from Kärla, Saaremaa, to the top of the WRC rally scene.

Over 50 personalities are to feature in the movie, including fellow competitor Sebastien Ogier, and Estonian former rally driver and mentor to Tänak, Markko Märtin, as well as background supporters and family members such as his father, Ivar.

Rallying still takes prime position in his life, though of course family has recently competed for his attention. But in the early years, for Ott, it was just rallying and nothing else – there was no 'plan B' for him,'' says Markko Martin in a movie preview.

The film also travels to Tänak's former team's base, at Dovenby Hall, near the small town of Cockermouth, Cumbria, in northwestern England. M-Sport has been competing for 40 years now, and Tänak has spent much of his career with them. The film demonstrates how Ott brought a few grey hairs to his erstwhile M-Sport boss, founder Malcolm Wilson, and features current team boss Richard Millener as well. Team mechanics also recall an excursion into a lake which Tänak took at the Mexico Rally.

Naturally Tänak's current team, Toyota Gazoo Racing, and its boss, four-time WRC champion Tommi Mäkkinen, of Finland, appear in the movie, as well as Finnish teammates Jari-Matti Latvala and Esapekka Lapp, plus of course Tänak's co-driver and compatriot, Martin Järveoja.

Rally commentators Becs Williams, Colin Clark and Molly Pett, as well as UK motorsports weekly Autosport journalist David Evans give their seal of approval to the film as well (see deleted scene below).

Ott Tänak currently leads the 2019 WRC drivers' table ahead of last season's first and second placed men, Frenchman Ogier and Thierry Neuville of Belgium, after three races. He is in action this weekend at Tour de Corse (Corsica).

Source: Sterotek Film on Vimeo.