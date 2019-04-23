ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

'Ott Tänak: The Movie' sets box office record for Estonian documentary ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR
Filming for
Filming for "Ott Tänak: The Movie" Source: Ott Tänak: The Movie
Culture

Tarvo Mölder's documentary "Ott Tänak: The Movie" has been seen by over 50,000 cinemagoers since its debut a week and a half ago, crushing the record 43,140 viewings only recently set by Joosep Matjus' "The Wind Sculpted Land" (2018) to become the most-watched Estonian documentary of all time.

Film distributor Timo Diener told ERR that the documentary about the 31-year-old Estonian rally driver was the most-watched film in Estonian theatres for the second weekend in a row, selling 8,614 tickets. He was unable to say, however, how much longer the film's run would last.

"The film will continue to be screened in theatres as long as the public wants to see it and there are enough cinemagoers," Mr Diener said, adding that it was difficult to say whether this week's Xion Rally Argentina would decrease or rather increase interest in the film.

Kaidi Klein, the documentary's screenwriter, admitted that while the filmmakers had hoped the documentary would be popular, they had not expected such a huge degree of success.

"What's especially great is that this film has spoken to women who had never previously shown any interest in rally before, but who had an emotional and exciting experience watching the film," Ms Klein highlighted.

According to the screenwriter, several people have said that "Ott Tänak: The Movie" is not a film about rally so much as a lesson, to be watched by all children and young people, on never giving up and working toward achieving your dreams.

"What's interesting is that there have been people who have even gone to see the film twice and said that it's even better the second time around, because the first time you watch it from an emotional point of view, and the second time you concentrate more on the script," she added.

"Ott Tänak: The Movie" provides viewers with the opportunity to cheer Ott on as he attempts to take the World Rally Championship (WRC) World Champion title. The film gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at nerve-wracking races and other aspects of the life of Estonia's top driver that are typically not open to the public.

The documentary premiered on 12 April.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ott tänakrallyfilmsmotorsportott tänak: the movie


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Kaljulaid and Putin meet in Moscow
2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
09:04

2,900 homes in Kärdla left without power due to line failure

22.04

Education minister: The future is educated, moral and enterprising

22.04

Lennart Meri Conference warns of suspicious survey sent to guests

22.04

Ratas congratulates Zelensky on presidential election win in Ukraine

22.04

Tallinn University strips Rainer Vakra of bachelor's degree

22.04

PPA to provide daily Terevisioon bulletins on highway patrols locations

22.04

Noted political analysts join May HeadRead literary festival lineup

22.04

Prime minister, foreign minister, send condolences after Sri Lanka bombings

Opinion
17:47

Tuesday rock concert sees British Apache and Wildcat helicopter fly-past

17:46

President greens light coalition for Wednesday Updated

17:22

Kaljulaid on Putin meeting: Unfair to leave hard topics to other countries

15:23

With rights come responsibilities, President tells Riigikogu

15:01

'Ott Tänak: The Movie' sets box office record for Estonian documentary

Business
19.04

Skeleton Technologies to invest €25 million in Saxony plant

18.04

Nordica carries more than 102,000 passengers in first quarter

18.04

Bolt launches in St. Petersburg

18.04

Browder files Swedbank money laundering complaint in Latvia

17.04

Bank of Estonia: Money laundering scandals may drive up cost of loans

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
17:49

EKRE IT minister candidate driving offences no biggie, says party leader Updated

17:48

Incoming IT minister caught driving both speeding and with trace alcohol Updated

17:47

Tuesday rock concert sees British Apache and Wildcat helicopter fly-past

17:46

President greens light coalition for Wednesday Updated

17:22

Kaljulaid on Putin meeting: Unfair to leave hard topics to other countries

15:23

With rights come responsibilities, President tells Riigikogu

15:01

'Ott Tänak: The Movie' sets box office record for Estonian documentary

14:35

NATO jets in Baltic policing duties scrambled once last week

13:35

Opinion Digest: Political values, journalistic freedoms, Russia and Ukraine

12:53

Bank of Estonia: Labour market expected to cool this year

11:59

One-on-one meetings between Kaljulaid, ministerial candidates continue

10:57

Riigikogu to celebrate 100th anniversary with special sitting

09:04

2,900 homes in Kärdla left without power due to line failure

22.04

Education minister: The future is educated, moral and enterprising

22.04

Laughter through the tears: Remembering Father Vello Salo

22.04

Lennart Meri Conference warns of suspicious survey sent to guests

22.04

Ratas congratulates Zelensky on presidential election win in Ukraine

22.04

Tallinn University strips Rainer Vakra of bachelor's degree

22.04

Operail to cut 21 jobs in restructuring of operations at Tapa depot

22.04

Gallery: President starts meeting with incoming ministers Updated

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: