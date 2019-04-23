'Ott Tänak: The Movie' sets box office record for Estonian documentary

Tarvo Mölder's documentary "Ott Tänak: The Movie" has been seen by over 50,000 cinemagoers since its debut a week and a half ago, crushing the record 43,140 viewings only recently set by Joosep Matjus' "The Wind Sculpted Land" (2018) to become the most-watched Estonian documentary of all time.

Film distributor Timo Diener told ERR that the documentary about the 31-year-old Estonian rally driver was the most-watched film in Estonian theatres for the second weekend in a row, selling 8,614 tickets. He was unable to say, however, how much longer the film's run would last.

"The film will continue to be screened in theatres as long as the public wants to see it and there are enough cinemagoers," Mr Diener said, adding that it was difficult to say whether this week's Xion Rally Argentina would decrease or rather increase interest in the film.

Kaidi Klein, the documentary's screenwriter, admitted that while the filmmakers had hoped the documentary would be popular, they had not expected such a huge degree of success.

"What's especially great is that this film has spoken to women who had never previously shown any interest in rally before, but who had an emotional and exciting experience watching the film," Ms Klein highlighted.

According to the screenwriter, several people have said that "Ott Tänak: The Movie" is not a film about rally so much as a lesson, to be watched by all children and young people, on never giving up and working toward achieving your dreams.

"What's interesting is that there have been people who have even gone to see the film twice and said that it's even better the second time around, because the first time you watch it from an emotional point of view, and the second time you concentrate more on the script," she added.

"Ott Tänak: The Movie" provides viewers with the opportunity to cheer Ott on as he attempts to take the World Rally Championship (WRC) World Champion title. The film gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at nerve-wracking races and other aspects of the life of Estonia's top driver that are typically not open to the public.

The documentary premiered on 12 April.