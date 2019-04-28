ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Flat battery takes Tänak out of Argentine rally Saturday stages ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Ott Tänak.
Ott Tänak. Source: EPA/Scanpix
News

Rally driver Ott Tänak had to drop out of Saturday's stages of WRC Rally Argentina, due to a flat battery.

''We started well in the morning,'' said Tänak, 31, from Saaremaa, who, coming into the weekend, had been leading the race in  the Córdoba Sierras, around the town of Villa Carlos Paz, approximately 700 km northwest of Buenos Aires.

''The roads were very different from yesterday – really smooth and sometimes fast. There were also some slippery places, so holding the line was intermittent," Tänak said in a press release.

''We wanted to continue working hard in the afteroon, but we soon found out a problem on the first attempt – the battery was running low, and on the second attempt we had to drop out. Naturally that's disappointing,'' Tänak went on, adding that the team would continue to do its best on Sunday and that the season was a long one.

For his part, team boss of Toyota Gazoo Racing and Finnish rally legend Tommi Mäkinen praised his charge's strong performance up until the breakdown.

''We are investigating the issue, but we do know that the battery was starting to run low before the test stage, so there was something obviously amiss either with battery or alternator,'' said Mäkinen.

The speed tests and last points stage are to be covered on ERR's Estonian sports portal here, and ETV2 is also covering the event, currently led by Thierry Neuville of Belgium, from 18.00 EET on Sunday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ott tänakestonian sportsport in estoniaestonian motorsport


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Kaljulaid and Putin meet in Moscow
2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
26.04

No Estonian MEPs in top 100 influential list

26.04

Consumer regulator demands Aidu wind farm documentation by Monday

26.04

Tartu to scrap free parking for hybrid vehicles from 2021

26.04

Rescue Board: Haze caused by smoke from Russia, Belarus

25.04

Origins of bluish haze over southern and central Estonia not yet identified

25.04

Solution needed in private sector wind farm stalemate, says prime minister

25.04

Opposition members back presidential calls for graciousness in politics

25.04

Gallery: Prime minister thanks outgoing coalition, looks to future

Opinion
09:53

Kontaveit into Stuttgart final without playing single semi-final point Updated

09:46

Greens retain Zuzu Izmailova as leader

27.04

ERR Head: Press freedoms at public broadcaster not under threat

27.04

Journalist: I wasn't fired, I left of my own free will

27.04

Green Party to choose one, or perhaps two, leaders Saturday

Business
22.04

Operail to cut 21 jobs in restructuring of operations at Tapa depot

22.04

First quarter construction price index up 2% on year

21.04

Police issue prohibition on stay to halt construction at Aidu wind farm

21.04

Startup Ecosystem Rankings: Estonia pressed for time to carry out change

19.04

Omniva to begin forwarding international parcels to parcel terminals

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:39

Journalists: Political pressure causing media self-censorship

13:02

Flat battery takes Tänak out of Argentine rally Saturday stages

09:53

Kontaveit into Stuttgart final without playing single semi-final point Updated

09:46

Greens retain Zuzu Izmailova as leader

27.04

ERR Head: Press freedoms at public broadcaster not under threat

27.04

Journalist: I wasn't fired, I left of my own free will

27.04

Green Party to choose one, or perhaps two, leaders Saturday

26.04

Almost 600 wildfires registered in Estonia this year

26.04

Cutting red tape to continue, promises incoming minister

26.04

Ott Tänak leads Rally Argentina going into weekend

26.04

Over 70 World War II-era shells found in eastern Estonia, disposed of

26.04

No Estonian MEPs in top 100 influential list

26.04

Consumer regulator demands Aidu wind farm documentation by Monday

26.04

Opinion: Linnar Priimägi on the political coming of age of Kersti Kaljulaid

26.04

Johannes Merilai to take over as head of prime minister's office

26.04

Taavi Rõivas: Fear keeping Isamaa in government

26.04

Tartu to scrap free parking for hybrid vehicles from 2021

26.04

Rescue Board: Haze caused by smoke from Russia, Belarus

26.04

Estonia exceeds 2020 EU goal with 80% employment rate in 2018

25.04

Kontaveit through to Stuttgart quarter finals

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: