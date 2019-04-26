Ott Tänak leads Rally Argentina going into weekend

Rally driver Ott Tänak is currently leading the WRC Xion Rally Argentina, in the Córdoba Sierras – the name of the mountainous venue of the event, not a car – though his Toyota team mate is hot on his heels going into the weekend, ERR Sport reports.

Tänak, 31, from Saaremaa, was the fastest driver in Thursday's first stage, ahead of current championship leader Thierry Neuville of Belgium, and Toyota Gazoo Racing teammate Kris Meeke, of Northern Ireland.

The rally, as with most WRC events, lasts through to Sunday, and readers with Estonian can follow the action on ERR Sport's blog here.

Ott Tänak, recently the subject of an autobiographical documentary, has an Estonian co-driver, Martin Järveoja, and finished third in last year's WRC drivers' championship, behind Sébastien Ogier of France, and Neuville.

He is currently third in the table so far this season too, after four races, with his highlight so far being victory in Sweden in February.

Rally Argentina takes place around the town of Villa Carlos Paz, in Córdoba Province, about 700 km northwest of Buenos Aires, on a circuit known for narrow gravel tracks, and water splashes.