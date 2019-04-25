Kontaveit through to Stuttgart quarter finals

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit has booked a place in the quarter finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, after defeating Russian player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets, according to ERR's sports portal.

The Estonian player was in action on Thursday afternoon, just 24 hours after her first round victory against Caroline Garcia of France, and wrapped things up 6:3, 6:2, being ahead of her opponent in games throughout, except for a brief period at the start of the second set.

Kontaveit, ranked a career- (and Estonian-) high 15th in the world after rising several places on the back of a successful run, including at the Miami Open where she reached the semi-finals, will meet either Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) or Karolína Plíšková (Czech Republic), in the next round of the all-woman competition.

The Azarenka- Plíšková game is to take place on Thursday evening at the Porsche Arena, a clay court venue.