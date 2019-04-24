Anett Kontaveit in action in Germany on Wednesday

Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit is in action on Wednesday at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, where she will meet French player Caroline Garcia in the opening round.

Kontaveit, 23, from Tallinn, has been very much on the form of late, getting to the semi final of the Miami Open in late March, a personal, and Estonian, record in major tournaments.

As a result she rose up five places in the WTA rankings to 14th, again both an Estonian and personal record, since settling to 15th. Kontaveit may have picked up an additional psychological edge in Wednesday's match, since Garcia, now ranked 21st, was one of the players she overtook in the recent rankings surge.

The match is due to start at around 16.00 EET, depending on what happens in the two preceding games at the Porsche Arena's main court; readers with Estonian can follow the live blog provided by ERR Sport here.

Kontaveit and Garcia have met once before, in 2016 in Luxembourg, with Garcia winning in three sets. At last year's Stuttgart competition, Kontaveit reached the semi-final, losing to eventual champion, Czech player Karolína Plíšková.

The winner of today's game will meet either Julia Görges (Germany), or Anastassia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia), in the second round.

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is a women-only event and is in its 42nd year in 2019.