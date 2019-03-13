Kontaveit out of Indian Wells tournament

news

Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/Scanpix
Anett Kontaveit lost her quarter finals game at the Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open in the US on Tuesday, to Karolína Plíšková.

In a hard-fought game which went to three sets, Czech player Plíšková, ranked 5th in the world and a former world number one, won the first set 7-6 (0), before Kontaveit came back to win the second set 6-2. The third set was more of a formality with Plíšková winning 6-2, on the hard courts of the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens in California.

The match lasted a little over two hours, somewhat longer than most of world no. 21 Kontaveit's more recent high profile games. It is however the furthest she has progressed in the tournament in her career so far.

2018 saw Anett Kontaveit, 23, from Tallinn, rise several places up the rankings to a career-high 20th with several high profile victories including the Rome Masters in May. She also got a new coach, Briton Nigel Sears.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

