news

Kontaveit beats world number seven en route to Brisbane quarter finals ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: AFP/Scanpix
News

Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit has booked a place in the quarter finals of the Brisbane Tennis Tournament, overcoming world number seven Petra Kvitová (CZE) in straight sets.

Ms Kontaveit, ranked 20th in the world, won the first set in Australia 7:5 in just under 45 minutes, enjoying an 84% first service success rate compared with the Czech player's 56%. The second set, despite getting an early lead, saw Kvitova having her service broken, with the set later deadlocked at 5:5. Eventually the Estonian prevailed in a tiebreak 7:6(1) to take the match in a little under 100 minutes.

The win brings Kontaveit's record against Kvitová to two wins against three, and was the ninth win of her career against a world top ten player.

''I'm very happy at how 2019 has started for me,'' said Kontaveit, 23, from Tallinn. ''It was a tough game so I'm really happy to have won. We played last year in Paris and so I knew how tough it was going to be. In the second set I just answered her game so I was delighted to have got through this way,'' she went on.

Following in Kanepi's footsteps

Anett Kontaveit was also keen to stress the trail blazed by her compatriot Kaia Kanepi, who won in Brisbane in 2011.

''We're a really small country," Kontaveit said. "Kaia has led the way for me. She won this tournament a few years ago – she's shown that you can make it in tennis,'' she said after the match.

Kontaveit now faces Ukrainian Lesia Tsuernko, ranked 27th in the world, in the quarter finals.

2018 saw Anett Kontaveit rise several places up the rankings to a career-high 20th with several high profile victories including the Rome Masters in May. She also got a new coach, Briton Nigel Sears.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

anett kontaveitkontaveitestonian tennisestonian sportssport in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
31.12

Full Speed Ahead, Estonia! celebration to connect towns on New Year's Eve

31.12

Tammist meets with UAE Minister of State, talks Expo, flights, IT companies

31.12

2018 Jõulutunnel charity telethon raises record €331,622

31.12

Margus Hunt in season finale playoffs bid

30.12

Replica armoured train to begin cross-country journey in Kehra on Tuesday

30.12

Belgium reviewing smartphone use by troops, including in Baltics

29.12

Paper: 80 years since 10,000 Estonians killed in Soviet Great Purge

28.12

Samost and Sildam to see 2018 out with two-hour special

Opinion
24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
31.12

Over 20,000 third-country nationals in Estonia for short-term employment

30.12

Rimi: Estonian service sector short 2,000 workers

29.12

Talks on extending Kiev-Riga rail route to Tallinn to begin next month

29.12

Enterprise Estonia to open representation in New York

28.12

Otepää defying former foreign minister on Chechen tourism

27.12

Elering: Russia may seek fees for system services in future

23.12

Web app provides public info on Port of Tallinn passengers

21.12

Enefit Green borrows €260 million to refinance Nelja Energia debt

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
10:45

First 'live from the news building' of year looks at what 2019 may bring

10:04

Smaller parties to lock in candidate lists this month

09:47

Kontaveit beats world number seven en route to Brisbane quarter finals

09:14

West coast under storm warnings, some ferry services disrupted

08:47

Free Party MP took Riigikogu floor most in 2018, 2 Centre MPs not at all

01.01

Gallery and video | Freedom Square concert and fireworks

01.01

President calls for unity, mutual appreciation in New Year speech

31.12

In New Year's Eve greeting, Ratas emphasises importance of all Estonians

31.12

Centre, Reform remain biggest political parties at end of 2018

31.12

Full Speed Ahead, Estonia! celebration to connect towns on New Year's Eve

31.12

Tammist meets with UAE Minister of State, talks Expo, flights, IT companies

31.12

2018 Jõulutunnel charity telethon raises record €331,622

31.12

Skype Estonia revenue drops to €33.5 million

31.12

Margus Hunt in season finale playoffs bid

31.12

Electricity prices for private consumer reach record high

31.12

Over 20,000 third-country nationals in Estonia for short-term employment

30.12

Replica armoured train to begin cross-country journey in Kehra on Tuesday

30.12

Rimi: Estonian service sector short 2,000 workers

30.12

Belgium reviewing smartphone use by troops, including in Baltics

30.12

SDE: Child poverty in Estonia has dropped to 3.2%

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: