Kontaveit beats world number seven en route to Brisbane quarter finals

Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit has booked a place in the quarter finals of the Brisbane Tennis Tournament, overcoming world number seven Petra Kvitová (CZE) in straight sets.

Ms Kontaveit, ranked 20th in the world, won the first set in Australia 7:5 in just under 45 minutes, enjoying an 84% first service success rate compared with the Czech player's 56%. The second set, despite getting an early lead, saw Kvitova having her service broken, with the set later deadlocked at 5:5. Eventually the Estonian prevailed in a tiebreak 7:6(1) to take the match in a little under 100 minutes.

The win brings Kontaveit's record against Kvitová to two wins against three, and was the ninth win of her career against a world top ten player.

''I'm very happy at how 2019 has started for me,'' said Kontaveit, 23, from Tallinn. ''It was a tough game so I'm really happy to have won. We played last year in Paris and so I knew how tough it was going to be. In the second set I just answered her game so I was delighted to have got through this way,'' she went on.

Following in Kanepi's footsteps

Anett Kontaveit was also keen to stress the trail blazed by her compatriot Kaia Kanepi, who won in Brisbane in 2011.

''We're a really small country," Kontaveit said. "Kaia has led the way for me. She won this tournament a few years ago – she's shown that you can make it in tennis,'' she said after the match.

Kontaveit now faces Ukrainian Lesia Tsuernko, ranked 27th in the world, in the quarter finals.

2018 saw Anett Kontaveit rise several places up the rankings to a career-high 20th with several high profile victories including the Rome Masters in May. She also got a new coach, Briton Nigel Sears.