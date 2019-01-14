news

Anett Kontaveit through to Australian Open second round ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Anett Kontaveit at the Australian Open.
Anett Kontaveit at the Australian Open. Source: AFP/Scanpix
News

Estonian top tennis player Anett Kontaveit is through to the second round of the Australian Open in Melbourne after beating Spanish player Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets on Monday.

Kontaveit rescued herself from having her service broken in the fifth game of the first set, coming back from 0:40 to win the game, and breaking Ms Tormo's serve in the next game, bringing the score to 4:2, going on to win the set 6:3.

The second set was even more of a cruise, with Ms Kontaveit 4:0 after breaking her opponent's serve twice. Kontaveit went on to take the set, and thus the match, 6:2. The whole match lasted an hour and 16 minutes.

''It was a little but of a nervy game, being the first grand slam of the year,'' Kontaveit said to Estonian journalists after the match.

''In general, however, I'm satisfied with the result – a win is a win, and this with such a solid score,'' she continued.

''The plan was to attack my opponent's backhand and playing via her backhand, I could focus on my own things. Bearing in mind the temperature was 35 degrees with no wind, I think I did well – fortunately the game wasn't too long, a little over an hour I think,'' she continued.

Kontaveit, 23 from Tallinn and ranked a career-high 20th in the world, meets Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the next round. Sasnovich won her first round even more convincingly, 6:1, 6:1 against Kirsten Flipken of Belgium in just under an hour. However, on past form Kontaveit has the advantage, having won four of their previous seven econcoutners, the last on 6:2, 4:6, 6:2.

Meanwhile Kaia Kanepi will meet world number one Simona Halep on Tuesday morning.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

anett kontaveitaustralian openestonian tennisestonian sports


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
13.01

SDE responds to Centre and Reform conferences with words and T-shirts

13.01

Hunt and Colts crash out of playoffs

13.01

Centre Party expels 14 with criminal records

12.01

PM: Elections watershed between progress for many or regress for the few

12.01

Three major high street banks phase out pass code cards, beginning February

11.01

ETV Savisaar documentary viewers peak at over quarter of a million

11.01

Child health, doctor and nurse salaries among health fund budget increases

11.01

Ministry scheme brings nearly 100 back to nursing profession

Opinion
27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
12.01

Three major high street banks phase out pass code cards, beginning February

11.01

French authorities likely relaunching Danske investigation, says bank

10.01

Russia and Belarus electricity suppliers exploit EU law, grow in Baltics

10.01

Ahead of Brexit, Transferwise applying for licence in Brussels

10.01

Average Estonian wages ranked 17th overall in EU

09.01

November accommodated tourists down 1% on year

09.01

November exports up 18%, imports 15% on year

08.01

Bank of Estonia: 2019 inflation to remain below 3%

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:20

Katri Raik citizenship proposals meet opposition and some support

17:11

Riigikogu committee to submit bill protecting UK citizen rights in Estonia

16:05

Port of Tallinn posts record passenger through-flow for 11th year in row

15:08

Anett Kontaveit through to Australian Open second round

14:05

Postimees editor-in-chief forced to quit following Estonia 200 candidacy

13:20

Over €11 million claimed in dental benefits to December 2018

12:33

Nordica no longer flying to Oslo, Amsterdam, St Petersburg Updated

12:08

Estonia may face €100 million fine for missed waste management target

11:25

Estonian current account surplus at €114 million in November 2018

10:56

Mihkel Kangur made Richness of Life prime minister candidate

10:17

Party chairs take stock of 'nervous' 2019 election campaign

08:57

Juhan Parts introducing Riigikogu to European Court of Auditors 2017 report

13.01

Reform reciprocates Centre challenge with tax cuts and other promises

13.01

SDE responds to Centre and Reform conferences with words and T-shirts

13.01

Hunt and Colts crash out of playoffs

13.01

Centre Party expels 14 with criminal records

12.01

PM: Elections watershed between progress for many or regress for the few

12.01

Estonia 200 unveils full candidate list and manifesto on Sunday

12.01

Three major high street banks phase out pass code cards, beginning February

11.01

ETV Savisaar documentary viewers peak at over quarter of a million

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: