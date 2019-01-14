Anett Kontaveit through to Australian Open second round

Estonian top tennis player Anett Kontaveit is through to the second round of the Australian Open in Melbourne after beating Spanish player Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets on Monday.

Kontaveit rescued herself from having her service broken in the fifth game of the first set, coming back from 0:40 to win the game, and breaking Ms Tormo's serve in the next game, bringing the score to 4:2, going on to win the set 6:3.

The second set was even more of a cruise, with Ms Kontaveit 4:0 after breaking her opponent's serve twice. Kontaveit went on to take the set, and thus the match, 6:2. The whole match lasted an hour and 16 minutes.

''It was a little but of a nervy game, being the first grand slam of the year,'' Kontaveit said to Estonian journalists after the match.

''In general, however, I'm satisfied with the result – a win is a win, and this with such a solid score,'' she continued.

''The plan was to attack my opponent's backhand and playing via her backhand, I could focus on my own things. Bearing in mind the temperature was 35 degrees with no wind, I think I did well – fortunately the game wasn't too long, a little over an hour I think,'' she continued.

Kontaveit, 23 from Tallinn and ranked a career-high 20th in the world, meets Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the next round. Sasnovich won her first round even more convincingly, 6:1, 6:1 against Kirsten Flipken of Belgium in just under an hour. However, on past form Kontaveit has the advantage, having won four of their previous seven econcoutners, the last on 6:2, 4:6, 6:2.

Meanwhile Kaia Kanepi will meet world number one Simona Halep on Tuesday morning.

