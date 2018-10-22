Kontaveit rises to career-high ranking of 20th, approaching Kanepi record

Estonia's top tennis player Anett Kontaveit has risen to a career-high ranking of 20th in the fresh WTA rankings published on Monday, daily Postimees reports.

In last week's rankings, Kontaveit, 22, ranked one place lower at 21st.

The Estonian tennis star was most recently knocked out of the VTB Kremlin Cup by Tunisian Ons Jabeur, 24, who defeated her 7:5, 6:1 in the quarterfinals on 18 October.

Of Estonia's women tennis players, only Kaia Kanepi, 33, has ever ranked higher than Kontaveit, reaching a career high of WTA 15 in August 2012.

Kanepi is currently ranked 58th.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!